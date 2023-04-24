An April 18 guest perspective by former PG&E and Enron official Dirk A. van Ulden included some valid concerns regarding efforts to replace “natural” gas (methane) use in homes and businesses, citing potential costs, the reliability of the power grid and the need to train qualified contractors.
But for an honest and fact-based discussion, it is important to address erroneous comments Mr. van Ulden made, including about Peninsula Clean Energy and the broader debate over replacing gas-fired appliances.
Peninsula Clean Energy was formed by San Mateo County, and all 20 of its cities, as a nonprofit public agency tasked with procuring clean, affordable electricity, reducing carbon pollution and providing competition with an alternative to the PG&E monopoly. Peninsula Clean Energy has no shareholders to pay, with all revenue used to procure clean electricity, offer customers substantial discounts, and reinvest proceeds into our communities.
The agency’s Board of Directors, which I chair, is made up of elected representatives from each of our communities. The board has adopted a key strategic priority to help our cities and county reach the goal to be 100% greenhouse-gas free for transportation and building electrification by 2035. We are also steadily working toward our goal to provide 100% renewable energy every hour of the day as early as 2025.
We are doing so because clean energy saves money. Renewable sources are by far the fastest growing and least expensive form of electricity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Peninsula Clean Energy provides 100% clean electricity at rates that have saved customers $107 million, $17 million in 2022 alone, thanks to a longstanding policy to charge our customers at least 5% below PG&E generation rates.
Clean, renewable energy is also reliable. Our goal of reaching 100% renewable electricity around the clock, which puts us in a leadership position in the U.S. power sector, includes sources of electricity such as geothermal and hydropower, as well as battery storage to help ensure electricity is flowing reliably even when the sun isn’t shining and wind isn’t blowing. Fossil fuels offer no guarantees for reliability. Just ask Texas, where 4.5 million homes and businesses were without power for over two weeks in 2021 and another 260,000 for several days earlier this year primarily due to gas plant and distribution failures.
It is important to note that many of the current grid challenges in California, such as Public Safety Power Shutoffs by PG&E, are driven by growing extreme weather events, a consequence of accelerating climate change. Indeed, most outages have been related to wildfire, infrastructure and extreme weather events, not supply related issues. Investing now in clean energy helps reduce these impacts over time.
Peninsula Clean Energy is increasing the level of clean electricity, cars and appliances, which directly supports healthier homes and communities free of asthma-causing methane combustion. Across the country, electric space and water heating are already the norm in most new buildings. And locally, in just two years, over 650 heat pump space and water heaters have been installed in our county, thanks in part to Peninsula Clean Energy’s robust rebate programs.
Peninsula Clean Energy provides rebates to make it more affordable to switch from methane gas-fired appliances, as well as 0% loans of up to $10,000 for households to install electrification measures.
On the issue of costs, the reality is most homes can make this transition within their existing 100-amp electrical service. This will be further enabled by the rapid technology innovation already occurring, including smart panels, battery-enabled appliances and ultra-efficient HVAC and water systems.
The challenges of transitioning away from fossil fuels are real — but we need to address these challenges head on to gain real benefits from clean energy just as we have with electric vehicles and solar for homes. Nearly half of new vehicles sold in San Mateo County are electric, saving county drivers an average of more than $1,000 annually compared to burning gasoline. Like EVs and solar power, clean electric appliances for our homes will also bring benefits.
Peninsula Clean Energy will continue to ensure there are not undue burdens placed on consumers, especially for those least able to bear the costs of electrification. Switching from methane gas to clean electricity is not without its challenges, but it is imperative we find intelligent ways to make this transition to a world that generates dramatically less fossil fuel pollution. Our community created Peninsula Clean Energy to provide clean electricity at a lower cost and ensure that we all benefit from a more sustainable future.
Rick DeGolia is a member of the Atherton City Council and chair of Peninsula Clean Energy’s Board of Directors.
