It’s during our most difficult moments that we demonstrate our true character. I recently visited the San Mateo County Event Center and saw our community’s grit and strength firsthand. Those workers and volunteers on the front lines of this health crisis deserve our deepest gratitude. And the Event Center played a vital role in protecting our health care heroes and most vulnerable populations by serving as a COVID-19 testing site, operations hub and vaccine distribution center for the Bay.
As your state senator, I am tasked with ensuring the vitality of our district and steering us down the right path to a safe and prosperous future. Throughout the pandemic, that has been no easy feat. COVID-19 has been one of the greatest challenges government has faced, and the battle is not over yet. Nevertheless, because of our resourceful community and ability to work together, our essential services have remained intact.
When the pandemic first struck one year ago, it was the Event Center that stored much-needed medical supplies for our front-line health care workers, housed a 250-bed temporary overflow hospital, and provided RVs for patients who could not safely isolate at home. Since then, county staff have also used the Event Center to administer 250,000 COVID-19 tests and vaccinate 90,000 individuals.
The Event Center first opened in 1926 during the Great Depression and has a long history of resilience. Originally, the Event Center was supposed to host the County Fair “Little Flower Show,” but the event was canceled due to the economic state of the region and country. From the beginning, the Event Center has managed to survive and remains a foundation of strength and unity for our district.
The Event Center has also been a key driver of growth in our region. Through hosting advocacy and civic engagements, the center has served a critical role in ensuring all the voices of our community are heard effectively. By working with local nonprofits, it has made the Bay healthier, more diverse and allowed a space to gather for all who call the area home. It has especially supported our youth by running year-round programs and learning opportunities.
It’s the blend of unique programming, youth engagement and community support that reinforces the Event Center as a valuable resource to the Bay. We are fortunate to have this asset in our backyard — not only as a great venue for events but more importantly, as an essential partner in keeping our community healthy and safe.
We all look forward to when we will be able to gather together at venues like the Event Center for a music festival or fair; I know I do. While its operations look very different this year than in past years, it’s important to remember that the Event Center has provided critical services to protect and support our community from the very beginning. As we emerge from a year unlike any other, I hope we can value the essential partners that have helped us through this pandemic, and recognize the roles they’ve played and the roles they will play in the brighter years ahead.
Josh Becker represents California’s 13th Senate District, which stretches from the San Mateo County cities of Pacifica and Brisbane to the city of Sunnyvale in Santa Clara County. He can be reached at (650) 212-3313 or Senator.Becker@senate.ca.gov.
