The housing crisis in California and the Bay Area has become cancerous in the lives of many residents caught having to navigate its systemic financial and personal complications. Founded on decades-old decisions, today’s housing regulation ecosystem is reeling from policy influenza. Those among the housing and land use brain trust understand that there are few political cures for this crisis. However, there is one such cure that has yet to be maximized — the relaxation of zoning policy to allow for the development of “missing middle” housing stock.
Missing middle housing stock is a portfolio of duplex, triplex and fourplex residential-style designs. Although denser, these design styles have the ability to hold more dwelling units per acre while also aligning with the design aesthetic of lower density neighborhoods. While not new to the larger land use and design landscape, the development of missing middle housing has been relegated to the sidelines.
In recent months, however, there has been a groundswell of interest in promoting this missing middle element. For example, the city of Berkeley has begun the review of its missing middle housing stock. The outcomes have been eye-opening, and point directly to the race-based zoning and land use policy that was adopted in the 1950s and 1960s, in response to increased migration of Southern blacks to the Bay Area. Their review has noted that more than 50% of Berkeley’s housing stock is designated R1 precisely because of racially-motivated zoning policy.
Exclusionary land use and zoning policies of the past were designed to keep particular groups and cultural communities out of many Bay Area cities. Indeed, this was a practice that was prevalent throughout the Bay Area. Richard Rothstein, author of “Color of Law,” states plainly that the leadership of many Bay Area cities had explicit goals in the effectuation of their zoning and land use policies around the turn of the 20th century — segregation. What’s ironic is that these race-based policies, once a tool for segregation in our past, are affecting today not only racial and ethnic minorities, but anyone attempting to call San Mateo County home.
Throughout the Bay Area, various strategies were used to keep white, Hispanic, black and Asian communities apart. Rothstein notes that R1 zoning was reserved for white residents and R2+ zoning was reserved for non-white residents. In his book, Rothstein quotes Robert Whitten, an early 20th-century Atlanta city planner, to illustrate just how intentional race-based housing policy was, “Race zoning is essential in the interest of the public peace, order and security and will promote the welfare and prosperity of both the white and colored race.” Rothstein continues, “the zoning law divided the city into an ‘R-1 white district and an R-2 colored district.’” These zoning designations would be insinuated across the country, the Bay Area included. And we are living with the results today, higher density development in R2+ and single-family units in R1. These various policy maneuvers created by local governing bodies would survive many decades and through a course of legal actions brought by NGOs and civil rights organizations opposing these divisive zoning codes. The result of these decades-old policies was to effectively segregate our cities by race and by density.
While missing middle is not “affordable housing” in the canonical sense, it is housing that is certainly more affordable than traditional single-family homes. With decreased square footage per dwelling and the limitation of single-family amenities, e.g., backyards, a family of three or four can reasonably inhabit a two- to three-bedroom missing middle unit. The truth of the matter is this could save a family making less than $200,000 from leaving the area; a reality for many San Mateo County residents regardless of race. With that said, while policy amendments favoring missing middle will not remedy the racial injustices of the past, they will provide an opportunity for more diverse and lower-income communities to build a life in the area. Isn’t it time for that explicit stand for change and community empowerment?
In the coming months, Redwood City’s Housing and Human Concerns Committee will be presenting recommendations to the City Council with the intent to address the missing middle challenge in the City. Redwood City can be a leader for our area, as it has been for many land-use concerns. It is my hope that the council will thoughtfully and deliberately consider opportunities for developing missing middle housing stock that will help attract more residents and families. Let’s move toward a stronger future — together.
Michael Smith serves as a member of the Redwood City Planning Commission. Jerome Madigan serves as a member of the Redwood City Housing and Human Concerns Committee.
