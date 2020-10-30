There is a story told about how on the holiest day of the Jewish Year, the Day of Atonement, just as the high priest was preparing to bless the people for the New Year, God does the unthinkable. In a complete reversal, God asks for a blessing from the high priest. In that moment, the priest utters powerful words to God: May Your compassion, God, conquer Your anger. May Your mercy overcome Your stern attributes. May you behave toward Your children with the attribute of compassion.
The single biggest issue that keeps me up at night right now is what’s going to happen to humanity on the day after the election? This is the moment when we, like the high priest did for God, need to bless each other: compassion before anger, mercy before unwelcoming, love to help us overcome our hate.
The world is filled with anger. With rage. With divisiveness, derision, pain and suffering that should make us all deeply uncomfortable. And if global pandemic, loss of life and job loss weren’t enough, we’ve forgotten how to talk to each other, especially people who disagree with us. We’ve exacerbated the loneliness of social distancing through mastering the art of “othering” and blaming. We feel driven away by others’ or our own sense of indignation. Here are a few ways I’m navigating the complexity of our political world with the hope that perhaps, we can reclaim an ethic of love, worth and dignity in one another.
First, let’s embrace a posture of “yes and” instead of “yes but.” Our world is rich with diversity, where we can and must hold multiple truths at the same time. Yet it seems we’ve lost the ability to acknowledge that there might be more than one way of looking at reality. We’ve learned the art of cancel culture, on all sides. Canceling allows us to not listen to a potential truth right in front of us, a very real story of pain and struggle. “Canceling” someone else’s story because it doesn’t work for your reality not only shuts the other side down but also vilifies them in the process. “Yes and,” however, allows us to start by acknowledging a truth. I hear you. There is a real truth in your story. There is blessing behind your words and I am trying to receive it.
The second change we must embrace is learning to listen with empathy. For many, as soon as the other person starts talking or posting, we immediately stop thinking fully about what they are saying. We’ve already started crafting our response. We miss the opportunity for real connection. Not listening leads to alienation. To really listen means that we show up differently, putting our outrage on pause — not dismissing it, just pausing it — and letting empathy take outrage’s place for a moment while we really listen. A poignant Jewish teaching suggests: “People are endowed with two ears and only one tongue, so we might listen more than speak.” Listening with empathy and compassion doesn’t mean that we will always emerge in agreement. On the contrary. Even if listening makes you feel uncomfortable, to listen and be present means that you learn to see one another, acknowledging that the heartbreak and brokenness of someone else is real. Their truth.
Finally, picture this metaphor. We are all like a house with a foundation. Over time, our foundation begins to crack, leaving us with a choice. Do we simply patch the cracks or must we go deep within and rebuild? Right now, we need to check our foundation and rebuild based on respect and willingness to hear other points of view. Let’s be honest with ourselves, acknowledging our fractures and breaks instead of hiding or disguising them. We are all fractured. Our work of coming back together, individually and collectively, for all to see, is the necessary work we must do to begin mending the brokenness.
On the day after the election, let us commit to developing a “yes and” culture, to deep and honest listening, to compromise, and to digging deep into the foundations of our souls, our communities, our country to beautify our foundation with radical love. May our compassion help us overcome our anger. May our brokenness and pain help us see one another anew with love and understanding, embracing our uncomfortable pasts, our cracks and our flaws. May we look back on this year and say I blessed you and you blessed me, with compassion, openness and love. For that would be the most beautiful blessing of all.
Corey Helfand is the senior rabbi at Peninsula Sinai Congregation in Foster City and a member of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort, a coalition of interfaith leaders working for the common good in San Mateo County.
