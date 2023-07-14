Currently, there are nearly 400,000 children and youth in foster care in the United States. As they transition into adulthood, they face daunting futures, marked by higher rates of unemployment, homelessness, lack of education, and an increased likelihood of arrest and incarceration compared to the general public.
Earlier this year, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors established a subcommittee, which both of us are part of, to explore ways to disrupt poverty through a guaranteed income program. We collaborated with the Children and Family Services division of the county’s Human Services Agency and determined that former foster youth, aged 18-22 and now non-dependent minors, would benefit greatly from a monthly $1,000 payment from the county. This financial assistance would help them cover rent, pursue education and seek career paths.
Why did we choose former foster youth as the recipients? The data on the challenges they face is alarming. State data reveals that around 54% of foster youth are unemployed, compared to approximately 20% of the general public. Furthermore, over 24% have experienced homelessness, with 36% resorting to couch surfing. Only 64% of the state’s foster youth pursue postsecondary education, compared to a national average of 86%.
In our county, the projected high school graduation rate for foster youth is 86%. Currently, only about 28% are enrolled in postsecondary education programs, and due to the exorbitant cost of living, around 59% of the county’s foster youth have had to relocate outside the county. For a single childless adult, the monthly cost of living in the county amounts to approximately $5,700, with an average monthly rent of about $2,920.
Shockingly, nearly one-fifth of the U.S. prison population consists of former foster children, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Additionally, about 70% of youth who age out of foster care are arrested at least once by the age of 26.
We are also aware of the racial disparities within the foster care system. Latino and Black children are more likely to be removed from their homes, become involved in the system, and remain in foster care for longer durations compared to white children.
In fact, in San Mateo County, Black foster youth are 7.56 times more likely to enter foster care than their white counterparts, and 9.65 times more likely than Asians. For Latino foster youth, the likelihood of entering foster care is 1.89 times higher than that of white youth and 2.41 times higher than Asians, according to 2021 data from the county’s Human Services Agency.
Taking into account all this data and background information, we are proud to announce that on Tuesday, July 11, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an 18-month, $2 million “Guaranteed Income Pilot Program.” This program will provide 70 former foster youth with monthly payments of $1,000 starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Participants in the pilot program will also receive essential independent living services, including case management, educational support, housing navigation and support, as well as access to mental and physical health services, employment services and enrichment activities.
Our goal is to disrupt the cycle of poverty. Foster youth face unimaginable challenges that most of us cannot comprehend. As a community, we want to assist these young adults in completing high school and pursuing college or trade programs, without the overwhelming burden of making ends meet in a county with such a high cost of living.
As foster youth age out of the system, they remain highly vulnerable to housing instability and homelessness. By providing concrete economic support, we can alleviate some of the financial pressures that might otherwise force them to leave San Mateo County, separating them from their support systems and friends.
Overall, our commitment is to uplift the lives of former foster youth and offer them opportunities to thrive. Through this guaranteed income pilot program, we hope to provide a foundation for a brighter future, breaking the barriers that hold them back and empowering them to achieve their full potential.
David Canepa is the San Mateo County supervisor representing District 5 and Noelia Corzo is the San Mateo County supervisor representing District 2.
