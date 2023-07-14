David Canepa

Currently, there are nearly 400,000 children and youth in foster care in the United States. As they transition into adulthood, they face daunting futures, marked by higher rates of unemployment, homelessness, lack of education, and an increased likelihood of arrest and incarceration compared to the general public.

Earlier this year, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors established a subcommittee, which both of us are part of, to explore ways to disrupt poverty through a guaranteed income program. We collaborated with the Children and Family Services division of the county’s Human Services Agency and determined that former foster youth, aged 18-22 and now non-dependent minors, would benefit greatly from a monthly $1,000 payment from the county. This financial assistance would help them cover rent, pursue education and seek career paths.

