My husband and I were with our dog at Seal Point the other day. As she played with a new dog we chatted with the owner, who was visiting on election-related business. As we explored that work he mentioned that he knows many politicians. “I never met a single politician that I liked!” He shared. “Wow!” I responded. “I work with a whole bunch of them and I really like them.” I shared about my tiny role in government (I’m an appointed county commissioner on the LGBTQ Commission) and how that gives me many opportunities to watch city, county, state and federal electeds, appointeds, staff and volunteers in action. I think they’re awesome. Whenever someone says something negative about “government,” I always try to share stories about the people I’m privileged to work with.
With three of five county supervisor seats open in 2022, and knowing that some people don’t have a clue about what supervisors do, I wanted to share some things that stand out to me that our supervisors have accomplished to hopefully spark your interest in the many candidates running for those seats.
Our supervisors just signed a land swap deal with Redwood City to build a homelessness navigation center to house more than 200 people plus offer comprehensive wraparound services. The county also bought three hotels and plans to buy several more for homeless folks and vulnerable seniors. Their goal is to guarantee that anyone who seeks shelter will find it. That doesn’t mean that we won’t still see chronically homeless on the streets, but those who seek help will find it. They have also put over $150 million into the Affordable Housing Fund to create thousands of affordable units across the county.
Throughout the COVID pandemic, our county has done an amazing job setting up testing sites, vaccination clinics, keeping Seton Medical Center open, communicating clear and timely information, and spearheading a fundraising effort and allocating money to provide millions of dollars in relief to small businesses, nonprofit organizations, and struggling individuals and families.
Leading on education, the supervisors funded the “Big Lift,” to get 80% of our public school students reading at grade level and contributed a million dollars to increase access to community college for low-income students.
Our supervisors are champions for our environment, protecting our shoreline, establishing Peninsula Clean Energy, upgrading county parks and adding hundreds of miles of trails like the one at Pillar’s Point Bluff.
Our county government steadfastly focuses on doing everything with an equity lens, recognizing that for too long too many have been left behind. That includes equity in employment, with the county signing onto an amicus brief to the Supreme Court in a landmark 2020 case when the court decided the 1964 Civil Rights act does protect LGBTQQIA+ people from discrimination. Our county is also one of the first in the nation to deploy policies protecting the rights of and creating welcoming spaces for transgender people. It also includes our health department where skilled epidemiologists discovered health disparities in specific neighborhoods and targeted services in those neighborhoods to fix them.
These are just some of the achievements I wanted to share. Add to all that the incredible professionalism, passion for service, kindness and competence I’ve witnessed in every county agency, from agriculture to behavioral health to the Sheriff’s Office and everything in between.
Over the last few years, I’ve attended Board of Supervisors meetings and what impressed me the most was how the supervisors listened and responded to public comments. They really do listen and they do take action. I was part of an interfaith gathering where faith leaders asked the supervisors to help migrants struggling with asylum cases, facing deportation. A month later supervisors established a $700,000 legal aid fund.
The county budget for 2022 is $3.3 billion and how that spending touches every single one of our lives. Your voice matters. You can make it heard directly to the supervisors, staff, county agencies and the dozens of boards and commissions that advise the supervisors, including mine. They don’t just listen at meetings. Supervisors are like energizer bunnies, showing up at hundreds of county events all year long. In my district, I suspect Dave Canepa has a few clones because he often seems to be in three places at once!
Finally, make your voice heard at the ballot box. Three supervisors are termed out and a diversity of folks are running for those seats and diversity can help achieve the goal of true equity. Get to know the candidates. Pick someone who aligns with your values, understands your concerns and who you think can do a great job. Please pick someone you’re proud of so that if I run into you at Seal Point you can name at least one politician that you like.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and
cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue
in San Mateo.
Log In
