As I reflect on Father’s Day this past weekend, I am reminded of the lessons from my father. I have reached the age he was when he died. Twenty-six years ago he died after his battle with cancer, surrounded by my brothers and sisters and my mother in our home here in San Mateo. He was the best. This city where he coached my Little League team and where we played in Central Park. Where he taught me to ride a bike and tie my shoes. He also taught me right from wrong, honesty and integrity. And how to throw a curve ball.
Now I am raising my daughters in this city. Their dad, the mayor, is not always home for dinner. Councilmembers who are parents miss dinner, bedtime, games, practices and much more. How do we measure ourselves as parents? How do I keep from missing out on their lives? What is most important for me to teach them during this time as it flies by so quickly? First, I think of the basics — how to walk and talk, tie their shoes, how to swim and ride a bike, how to skate. And very importantly — how to read, and to love reading. Any father is proud of the day each of these accomplishments comes to pass. But is that the legacy of our fathers? Isn’t it something more? How did I form this sense of decency, right from wrong, and compassion? It wasn’t a celebrated accomplishment. It’s not something we uploaded to Facebook. Where was it? Somewhere in between the dinners and bedtime. How he treated the server or the clerk. The teams he coached. The way he pitched in to help clean up when the event ended and most other people had already gone home. Manners, respect, gratitude, generosity, hard work. Is that the legacy our fathers left us? It seems that would be plenty, but it doesn’t feel like enough. Not when we live in such a complicated world with advantages for some, privileges for some and burdens for others.
How can we talk to our kids about injustice? I don’t always know the right thing to say but they often have the right questions. They are more aware of the injustice in the world than I was at their age. They see it on TV, they hear it on the radio. We are all hurting. Families of color are struggling with racism, with fear and oppression. Many honorable and professional members of law enforcement are outraged by crimes committed while wearing a police uniform. There should not be excuses or minimizing. Otherwise, what are we teaching our kids? Teach them right from wrong. Teach them accountability. And teach them that the actions of some do not reflect the feelings of others.
A few years ago, when two police officers were killed in New York City, my daughters brought cookies to the swing shift briefing at the Police Department. Kids in their 20s were afraid of being ambushed for wearing a police uniform. I see that fear and confusion on the faces of many officers once again. The country is awakening to the injustice of race here. People of color fear interactions with the police daily. During this time, I’m very proud of the many officers displaying solidarity with the communities they serve and acknowledging that injustice. But they are confused about how to move forward, what changes must be made and how to continue to serve their communities. We all are.
I want to live in a world where police officers are trusted and make everyone feel safe. That trust has to be earned every day. We do not live in that world today. But there is hope that changes can occur this year. It’s not enough to be informed. It is our responsibility to make our community better. It’s not enough to recognize injustice, we must do what is needed to create real and lasting change. It’s not just for us — it’s for our kids, the next generation. These are the lessons in our conversations with our children. Father’s Day was a needed moment of reflection this year. It was a reminder of the lessons we learned, the ones we want to pass along and a recommitment to fulfill our duty to the next generation — one softball practice or tea party or bike ride or conversation about injustice at a time.
Joe Goethals is the mayor of San Mateo and a lifelong resident. He spent 15 years as a prosecutor and currently practices criminal defense and personal injury. He also represents victims of crime and victims of civil rights violations. He is raising his three daughters in San Mateo with his wife, Sharon. On Saturday, June 27, they will join the Kids’ March for Justice around City Hall.
