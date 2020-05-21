As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, for many of us, many parts of our moving worlds came to an abrupt halt. Along with the abrupt halt, so did the noise we make every day. Since the beginning of California’s shelter-in-place order, many of us have stayed home, willingly or unwillingly. This means the amount of time we normally would be driving around, has decreased significantly. Noise is created in a variety of ways. We are now taking fewer flights, so there is less noise in the air. There are fewer ships in the waters, so there is less noise in the oceans. My hope is that this inspires us all to see this as an opportunity to make less noise a practice for the future.
I learned from a recent article I read that among all the noise pollution, ships are a significant contributor to the noise in the sea. This happens when ship propellers slice through the water and create rumbling noises that can travel for hundreds or even thousands of kilometers. This has impacted not only big ocean life such as whales and dolphins, but also small fish and crabs. The noise pollution has seen to change their behavior which has made them less able to detect predators. Furthermore, whales have had to scream over the noise pollution. This is not part of their natural communication tool. This causes more stress to the whales and disrupts their natural way of life. Now that there may be less cargo ships on the waters, many ocean species are not being exposed to this environmental health hazard. Many ocean species are breathing easier with the potential of reduction in their stress hormones.
Our own environments have always been full of noise pollution which is bad for our health as well, but this pandemic has forced us to quiet down significantly. This can be a good thing for us all. I have witnessed just this morning while opening my window, birds singing in my neighborhood. I honestly had not specifically paid attention, but now I don’t have to try to hear the birds singing. Their singing can be heard more naturally. If there would have been cars zooming by, coming back and forth, I would have not heard the singing of these birds because the noise from the cars during traffic would have covered up these sounds.
When California’s shelter-in-place order is lifted, and we return to many of our daily routines, I hope we take a moment to consider making less noise. We can drive less. We can fly less. We can boat less. If we do less of these activities, we will be helping improve the health of not only ourselves but also the animal species around the world. Wouldn’t it be nice to spend more time at home in silence? We can reduce noise pollution. It’s good for us all. Humans and animals alike.
Brenda Flores is currently a first-year student in the master’s in Public Health Program at San Jose State University.
