Every day, each one of us gets a little older. The way in which we age varies greatly due to many factors, such as our lifestyle behaviors, the environments in which we live and the genes we’ve inherited.
Some older adults remain healthy and active right up to their dying day, whereas others suffer extended periods of declining physical and/or mental health. Providing appropriate care for seniors in our community requires a multilevel approach that takes into account where someone is on the health continuum. Services to support older adults range from senior centers that provide opportunities for those who are active and engaged, through Adult Day Services that look after those who live independently but need a higher level of care, all the way through to skilled nursing and assisted living facilities for those who need 24/7 assistance with activities of daily living and medical treatment.
In San Mateo County, there are three Adult Day Service programs that provide care and companionship for older adults who need assistance or supervision during the day, and two
Adult Day Health Care programs that provide intensive health, therapeutic and social services for individuals with serious medical conditions and those at risk of requiring nursing home care. These programs encourage the highest level of independence possible by providing a caring, safe and nurturing environment and incorporating exercise, recreation, education, arts, music and other activities of interest. The programs enable participants to remain in the community and in their homes or with family while providing ongoing support, respite and community resources for caregivers. The goals of adult day programs are to delay or prevent institutionalization by providing alternative care, to enhance self-esteem and to encourage socialization. Sadly, this good work is often overlooked and undervalued.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to the seniors and their caregivers who rely on these services and to the organizations that provide them. No longer can seniors go to a safe and caring environment to enjoy exercises, reality orientation activities and games, healthy meals and a social circle of peers. Instead, they are sheltering in place which makes them feel isolated and confused, and negatively affects their self-esteem, physical and mental health. Caregivers are having to take on the full load of attending to the social, physical and emotional needs of their loved one without the opportunity for respite that the adult day centers provided and are also feeling isolated. The organizations have had to furlough staff and are suffering from reduced income due to the cancelation of major in-person fundraising events. The strong bonds that are formed between participants, caregivers and service provider staff are such an integral part of this service delivery model have been sorely strained.
Because of these challenges, the adult day programs in San Mateo County have had to be creative and adaptive which has meant transitioning into “Centers Without Walls.” For the safety of all of their valued participants, they have taken their services from the center locations to their participants’ homes. They have embraced the new normal of off-site services, including by telephone, virtually and physically. They have completed wellness checks to assess participants needs; made weekly calls offering mental health support to both participants and their caregivers; sent out activity packets that include games, puzzles, art projects, positive re-enforcement and spiritual inspirations; conducted virtual real-time activities like Zoom bingo and exercise classes and conducted monthly drive-by parties and doorstep visits to deliver supplies, medication and food, and maintain social connections.
Until our world returns to an approximation of normal, spare a thought for the seniors, caregivers and service organizations that are struggling through these hard times. Befriend a family in need to offer support in a safe way and donate to one of these worthy organizations to help them survive financially.
Sandra J. Winter, Ph.D., MHA, is the executive director of Senior Coastsiders in Half Moon Bay.
