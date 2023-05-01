Within the last five years, millions of square feet of new biotech facilities have been approved or are up for approval in San Mateo County. This is important because biotech development is unique amoung all the types of uses cities are routinely asked to review and approve. A life science facility is not your typical office development. It may include offices, but its core is the biotech laboratory which researches a wide array of health issues from the common cold to highly infectious diseases such as COVID-19, yellow fever, West Nile virus, and others. Therefore, they come with a certain level of risk.
To ensure such labs are not threat to humans, the industry has established four biosafety levels — BSL1 through BSL4. Each level must meet certain industry safety standards in accordance with the risk. BSL1 is the lowest risk and BSL4 is the highest.
Until recently, most biotech labs were located in large biotech or university campuses away from residential neighborhoods, but now, millions of square feet of biotech facilities are being considered for approval up and down the peninsula from South San Francisco to Menlo Park smack in the middle of an urban population of 700,000+ residents. In such an urbanized setting, some of the biological infectious agents being studied, and animal research undertaken could create a health hazard in the event of human error, accidents or in disasters such as a serious seismic event. Furthermore, siting of such facilities near creeks and waterways, and in shoreline areas, identified as flood zones and earthquake liquefaction zones, can create potential vulnerabilities for the regional Bay ecology and human health should public infrastructure be compromised and emergency protocol fail.
Biotech has been instrumental in saving lives and increasing food production including medications and treatments for common health matters such as cancer, heart disease, arthritis, pain relief and thousands of other illnesses. These are generally studied in BSL1 and BSL2 labortories which, according to biotech protocol, pose a moderate risk to the surrounding environment and human population. Only a small percent are studied in BSL3 and BSL4 laboratories which research highly contageous and oftern airborne diseases (such as COVID-19) which if released could be potentially lethal. So now the question is: is placing these labs in a highly populated region a good idea?
There is a wide consensus that BSL1 and BSL2 labs pose an acceptable risk and can be located in an urban environment, and that BSL4 labs which deal with the most virilant diseases should not be approved in highly populated areas. The relative safety of BSL3 labs in an urban setting is more controversial.
In San Mateo County, some developers are asking cities to approve BSL3 laboratories and the cities are considering such approval. Therein lies the dilemma. BSL3 labs are described by the Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health as studying agents that are “indigenous or exotic agents that may cause serious or lethal disease via aerosol transmission” and include “HIV, HSN1 flu, SARS-CoV2 plague, anthrax.” Because of the potential risk, these labs require close monitoring and scrutiny over the long term for any potential air or water pollution and waste disposal materials generated by the facility. Even more concerning is the potential accidental release of airborne particles or bio-hazardous materials which could have short and long-term safety impacts on Peninsula cities, the Bay and the regional environment.
Unfortunately, most of our local cities do not have the expertise and personnel to perform biotech oversight. Neither does the CDC and NIH have the resources to oversee every lab. That leaves safety procedures primarily to the owners of the labs themselves, which should be a cause for concern for the local community.
Any BSL3 laboratory located near population centers in San Mateo County could be the source of an accidential release of potentially life threatening pathigens that could affect the local community.
Most cities in the San Mateo County are now currently revising their general plans and those plans are now required to include an “environmental safety and public services element.” That element provides information about risks in the city due to natural and human-made hazards and includes policies designed to protect the community and its property from hazards.
BSL3 and BSL4 laboratories are a potential hazard and now is the time for all Peninsula cities to ban all BSL3 and BSL4 laboratories anywhere in the county.
David Crabbe is a architect who lives in San Carlos. He specializes in the design of single-family and multi-family affordable housing, and is a member of the Sierra Club Loma Prieta Sustainable Land Use Committee.
