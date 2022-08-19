My wife, JoAnneh, and I have been married twice. For 10 years the first time, then a divorce and a time apart for 14 years, and a remarriage in 2009. Many of the same folks attended both ceremonies and we thought, perhaps, we should have identifying buttons made for them: “Second-timers.”
I’m over a decade older than my wife and didn’t marry that first time until I was 39. I knew very little about how to share my life under one roof with a woman with whom I’d fallen in love. From the beginning, JoAnneh has attended to our relationship more closely than I, and certainly in our first marriage I’d dodge talks about intimacy, money and communication by simply clamming up, sometimes just leaving the room. The marriage ran aground largely because of my own complacency and stubbornness in according our differences the respect and kindness they deserved.
Love felt as if it was something that had gradually happened within me, but I never quite understood the decision and choice I made — and the work this entailed — when I said that first, “I do.”
After the divorce, JoAnneh moved to Los Angeles. We saw other people, but nothing else quite clicked, and we never lost touch with one another. Occasionally, we’d fly back and forth for a visit. After many years had passed, the visits became more frequent.
When JoAnneh returned to Burlingame to be with me, we both knew there was work to do: we attended a couple’s group, counseling, even initiated a weekly “couch talk” between us in our living room, where with an egg timer, we chatted about how the week had transpired between us. Seeing my wife’s face at the end of these talks, I knew I’d pledged my life and love to her forever, but it was a forever more consequential than ever before because it had been mysteriously refound.
It’d be untruthful to say that our second marriage has gone off without a hitch, but we both know — as much as we can absolutely know such things — that it will not slip into the bottomless ravine it once did.
And the life we’ve been given back would not have been possible without the right to try, to fail and then try again.
I’ve mentioned our experience because I’ve been thinking a lot about it since the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade. There’s certainly much to say about that outcome on the court, but what had me recalling our own falling in love, then being able — twice — to legitimize that love before the world, were the comments Justice Clarence Thomas made in his concurring opinion. He said the court’s decision overturning Roe undercut the legal reasoning that supported another unenumerated right, the right of same-sex couples to marry. He saw no reason — in the future — that a right such as this shouldn’t be struck down, too, and, in essence, outlawed.
I’m not a constitutional scholar, but I’m a citizen of America who, when I met the person of my dreams, had every right to marry that person if I so chose. And more than that, I had the right in that marriage to screw it up, and by screwing it up, had the right to embark upon that adventure once more.
Because of my heterosexuality, I was completely free to marry the same woman not only once, but twice. The consolations of love were given to me to do with as I so chose, and since love is love, no matter who we are, shouldn’t this simple benefit of our humanity be everyone’s birthright in America? Shouldn’t this be one of those undying truths we hold as self-evident?
Opinions such as Thomas’ offer us the degrading opportunity to run away from our best selves, those better selves that speak to us as inhabitants of a country in which we reside as equals. A country that espouses freedom and justice should not dictate the diverse paths our hearts can or cannot take. In that country — our country — we should be able to take charge of our own lives and not be victimized because of our intimate selves.
The writer Roger Angell, in one of his final essays before he recently died, spoke about our unceasing need for deep attachment and this intimate love.
“ I believe,” he wrote, “ that everyone in the world wants to be with someone else in the night, together in the dark, with the sweet warmth of a hip or foot or a bare expanse of shoulder within reach.”
And, for me, a democracy bears a special responsibility in protecting the rights of all who may find themselves together in that night, and then embrace each and everyone of us when we may choose to celebrate that union in the light of day.
Mike Nagler is a member of the Burlingame Library Board of Trustees.
