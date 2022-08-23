Aileen Cassinetto

In a letter to her mother dated Nov. 10, 1930, Frida Kahlo recounted passing through San Bruno on the way to San Francisco from Los Angeles. At the time, San Mateo County’s population was a little more than a 10th of what it is now. Prohibition was still in effect, and the Peninsula was known as much for its smuggled whiskey as for its thriving floral industry. Eight miles up the coast from Half Moon Bay, Kiku Tahakashi, a 42-year-old immigrant from Japan, would have been working alongside her husband Yunosuke Takahashi on their flower farm, pioneering what would become the strawflower production in the county.

Then, as now, women have played pivotal roles in infrastructure industries as well as in various creative and community-building endeavors. For instance, there are more than 300 businesses in San Mateo County ranging from retail to health care that are owned or partly-owned and operated by women. Of these, 52% are categorized as restaurants or food services, which comes as no surprise given that food enterprises have always been a pathway to opportunity especially for many immigrant women. Brisbane’s famed 7 Mile House, originally built in 1858 as a toll gate, has been owned and operated since 2004 by Philippine-born Vanessa Garcia. The family- and dog-friendly restaurant also doubles as a community gathering place, supporting fundraisers and special events for various causes.

