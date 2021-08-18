There is a growing realization that California Senate bills 9 and 10 are not the “rescuer bills” that benefit affordable housing needs, rather they are a “Trojan horse” effort by lawmakers to profit from developers while reducing local control.
Senate Bill 9 would automatically rezone every single-family lot in the state for a duplex, and each duplex could have one or perhaps two “accessory dwelling units,” also known as ADUs or granny flats.
SB 10 allows a 10-unit apartment building, which could also include two added ADUs and two junior ADUs to be built on what are now single-family lots.
The attack on single-family zoning is just a manipulative trick at the hands of the Legislature, to benefit developers and do little to nothing to address the affordable housing problem. There are no requirements for affordable units in these bills. Passing these egregious bills will change our communities forever.
California’s Constitution requires the state to reimburse local agencies and school districts for certain costs mandated by the state. Yet there is specific language in these bills that say there will be no reimbursement.
Currently, cities weigh a variety of factors when deciding whether to approve a proposed land use or other projects. One such factor is what kind of effect a project would have on the environment?
Just consider your own neighborhood and envision a 10-unit parcel next door to you. Who will pay for the impacts that new development will have on our communities such as additional water, sewage, parking? How does it affect traffic and GHG emissions?
Consider our wooded areas and hillsides and the extreme fire dangers. And the climate change impacts of upzoning single-family neighborhoods would be considerable. Consider “urban heat island” effect. This occurs when cities replace natural land cover with dense concentrations of pavement and buildings.
There is language in some of these bills that reference CEQA exemptions and streamlining for certain projects that are consistent with a regional plan that meet certain targets.
What is CEQA? It is the California Environmental Quality Act, which became law in 1970, and is our state’s landmark environmental law. Its purpose is to foster transparency and integrity in public decision making while ensuring land use decisions take the full impacts of development on our natural and human environments into account. It is one of the most powerful environmental protection laws in the nation and was modeled after the federal National Environmental Policy Act. It has been used effectively to protect public health and natural resources (such as clean air, clean water, and open space).
CEQA is a process that ensures the public remains informed of planned land use changes and how those changes might affect their neighborhoods and community. Streamlining or exemption from environmental review does not provide the necessary protection needed in areas where projects are being considered. Traffic impact, infrastructure needs, water and impact on local schools are just a few of the issues being circumvented to allow high-density housing.
Have you heard of ministerial permitting? A ministerial permit is granted upon determination that a proposed project complies with local established standards set forth in the zoning ordinance and/or other applicable policy documents and doesn’t require CEQA. In other words, proposals must be automatically permitted, by law, without any public hearings, environmental review or requirements that any of the units be affordable. Is this not a betrayal by our Sacramento leaders?
Attempts within current housing bills are changing the process in an effort to fast-track building developments. The governor included in his emergency powers to include allowing projects to move forward minimizing the CEQA process.
We need CEQA to ensure that we have a voice in land use decisions, to protect our community and quality of life, and foster transparency and integrity in our towns and cities.
We need the CEQA process to ensure that the environmental impacts are studied and mitigated where necessary. Without CEQA, the outcome will fast-track building developments at the whim of lawmakers like state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and greedy developers.
There will be a less robust public review process, fewer environmental protections which means more damage to the environment, and more unchecked growth.
We want California to have sound planning and responsible environmental policy. The more that these lawmakers streamline the CEQA process, the eventuality will be no more CEQA and no more environmental protection for California.
These bills represent reckless and irresponsible government. How do you feel about protecting the environment? We are on dangerous ground.
Tell your legislators to vote no on Senate bills 9 and 10 and protect our environment.
Linda Koelling is the former mayor of Foster City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.