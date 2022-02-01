For decades, Bay Area residents have faced the dual challenges of unaffordable housing options for middle class families and public education systems that have historically been underfunded.
Due to the regressive policies of Proposition 13, funding for local schools has flatlined over the years, and because of an acute housing shortage brought on by years of underproduction, the average home in San Mateo County costs an eye-watering $2 million.
Last month, the Daly City Council took an important first step toward addressing those critical issues by approving the preliminary project plan for the Serramonte Del Rey Neighborhood. However, there is still much work to ensure that this project becomes a reality, and local disagreements might once again prevent a desperately needed source of housing for the region.
The Serramonte Del Rey Neighborhood project will take an underused property owned by the Jefferson Union High School District and transform it into a vibrant, mixed-use community. Whereas the current site is filled with obsolete buildings and crumbling parking lots, the new project will feature a walkable, family-oriented neighborhood with parks, tree-lined streets, bikeways and retail shopping centers.
The new community will double the amount of green space on the property, and families living at the site can enjoy close proximity to public transportation, grocery stores and other retail options, all of which can be easily accessible by nearby freeways. A new Head Start Program slated for the location will offer important child care services as well.
Crucially, the proposal features 1,100 new homes, including a 1.8-acre site dedicated to affordable housing. This is in addition to 122 units of faculty and staff housing that was previously approved in 2020. The staff housing — which is set to be completed this year — is currently under construction and the new homes have already generated a breath of fresh air for a site that has seen minimal infrastructure investment in prior decades.
While creating a new community that meets the housing needs of local families, the Serramonte Del Rey Neighborhood will also serve as a critical revenue source for the historically underserved school district.
JUHSD is the lowest-funded high school district in San Mateo County, with teacher salaries starting at $55,563, compared to the $75,883 starting salary at the San Mateo Union High School District. That means the opening salary at the JUHSD is about two-thirds of the comparable tier in the neighboring district.
The result is an exodus of teachers and other staff. About 25% of district employees depart each year, an unsustainable rate of turnover that makes it nearly impossible to offer the kind of education local students need and deserve.
By negotiating long-term leases with developers to build market rate housing at the Serramonte Del Rey Neighborhood site, the district can generate money for its general fund. This new source of revenue will support an array of different educational purposes and help provide the kind of salaries that will keep and retain talented teachers and staff. All of this can be achieved without imposing any new taxes on a community that is composed largely of working and middle-class residents.
The preliminary approval last month marked the culmination of an engaged and cooperative local process to deliver housing and better school funding without increased property taxes. With further collaboration from local leaders, planning officials and community members, there is room to work on bridging our differences before a final plan goes up for approval at the Daly City Council later this year.
We all want the same thing for Daly City. More opportunities. A public education system that is properly funded. Communities with plenty of green space that are easily accessible and walkable.
By working together, we can make these bold visions a reality and help rewrite the future for Daly City, the Jefferson Union High School District, our students and our families.
Kalimah Salahuddin and Andrew Lie are members of the Jefferson Union High School District Board of Trustees.
