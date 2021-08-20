As we sat in the rubble of a home outside of Kabul, Afghanistan, in June of 2002, hearing the story of a young boy who had nearly lost his arms and legs to an American cluster bomblet that his cousin had stumbled upon, I noticed movement from outside the house.
We were on an interfaith peace mission, bringing people who had lost loved ones on Sept. 11 to meet with Afghans who had lost loved ones and others who had been wounded in the American response to that attack.
The boy had left the room for a few moments and returned mostly undressed so that we could see the horrible wounds that were still far from healing on his arms and legs. His father, in tears, explained that they had little money to pay for the medications his son needed, for food to feed his other children, and wondering how he was going to possibly fulfill his responsibility to his family with no work and no hope.
Looking, listening and grieving with this family I kept glancing outside, nervous that perhaps some remnants of the Taliban had noted that a group of Americans, defenseless, had wandered into this village.
Instead, what I saw was a woman, carefully navigating through the rubble, with a platter in her hands. She came into the house, having noticed that her village had visitors and knowing that this family would not be able to provide the hospitality that was the norm for Afghans.
She served us tea and cookies while the boy, Narisula, went into another room to put his clothes, including a Mickey Mouse shirt, back on. Village after village, home after home, organization after organization, everywhere we went we were greeted as dear friends, people of the book, Jews, Christians and Muslims, who had come on a mission of solidarity and peace. Those we met were happy to be rid of the Taliban who had waged a reign of terror for years, though some admitted that at first, the Taliban had provided a certain level of relief from the complete corruption of the national government and local warlords.
Women, who had feared being raped when leaving their homes before the Talibs took over, soon realized that the Taliban’s answer was to lock them in their homes and marry off their young daughters as a bounty for favors from men with money and influence. Wherever we went we always asked what the people we met wanted us to tell other Americans when we came home. “Tell our story!” They told us. Not the story of the nation, but their personal stories. “Tell them my story. I’m a human being. This shouldn’t have happened to us. We’re not Taliban!” One young girl who had lost most of her family to a stray missile told us.
Marla Ruzicka, a staffer with Global Exchange, a San Francisco based organization that organized the delegation, dedicated her life to bringing people’s stories home. She wove together hundreds of stories of the innocent victims of war and brought them home to our Congress, and listening, Congress passed a law providing money to help innocent victims like Narisula.
A few years later, Marla was killed by a roadside bomb in Iraq as she raced through that country trying to gather stories from there. Today as we watch the Taliban retake Afghanistan the feeling of helplessness can be overwhelming. The desire to point a finger of blame in one direction or another is almost impossible to resist. Right now there is more important work to be done.
Mr. Rogers told children what to do when faced with tragedy. “Look for the helpers!” There are organizations ready to help the thousands of refugees escaping Afghanistan and other organizations ready to help those who remain within that troubled nation’s borders. You can find ways to help here at home and abroad with a simple search. Locally you’ll find Immanuel House in San Jose, a place where refugees can spend up to six months learning English, gaining job skills, and adapting to their new home. The International Rescue Committee and Catholic Charities help place and support refugees in places like Immanuel House.
Second, you can go beyond the headlines and talking heads of TV news and get to know the stories of the people living in war-torn places like Afghanistan and those who have escaped. Organizations like the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity can match you up with refugees seeking asylum in this country so that you can accompany them on that journey, learn their stories, and share those stories with others so that we might live out the sacred commitment that is core to so many of our faith traditions.
Welcome the refugee. Treat the stranger as your own. Compassion knows no borders. Love has no walls. Do this thinking of the woman who walked through the rubble of that village in Afghanistan to bring Americans, people from a nation that had just bombarded her country with missiles, cookies and tea because hospitality was core to her very being. Do this remembering Marla Ruzicka, who gave her life gathering those stories so that we might understand them. Please, don’t just lament. Do something.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo.
