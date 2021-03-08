“At this moment of profound crisis, we have the opportunity to build a more resilient, sustainable economy — one that will put the United States on an irreversible path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050.” — Joe Biden.
As California continues to lead the way to a climate resilient future, the federal government is poised to once again join us on climate leadership. The Biden administration is strongly supporting investment in green jobs and sustainable future mobility options.
In California, we’re doubling down on those efforts — and that includes delivering a zero-emission high-speed rail system that connects all the major economic regions in the state and helps meet our mobility, economic and climate goals. At a time when our economy needs it most, the California High-Speed Rail Authority is adding more good-paying jobs to work on 119 miles of active construction in the Central Valley.
Since breaking ground in 2015, the authority has created more than 5,200 construction jobs for Californians with more than 570 California small businesses contributing. The economic activity created in building out the entire first phase of the system between Los Angeles and San Francisco is $131 billion.
The authority is working to keep those jobs going, requesting the Legislature appropriate the remainder of the voter-approved bond funding to complete the Central Valley segment and prepare for expansion into other regions of the state. Without that funding, the authority will be forced to cut jobs and scale back work — not a viable option given the current economic climate, and definitely not the right direction if we want to keep making progress and get high-speed trains running this decade.
For the first time in four years, there’s partnership at the federal level. President Biden, the country’s most famous train advocate, has pledged a climate-centric recovery. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has declared that the United States should lead the world in high-speed rail. Congress is putting together an aggressive agenda for how we can recover from the pandemic and build back better. As a job creator and, with the largest, greenest infrastructure project underway in the nation, high-speed rail is positioned to play a featured role in our state and nation’s economic recovery and climate goals.
Now is not the time to slow down — we must instead accelerate toward a sustainable future. By the end of 2022, we expect to have the alignment between Los Angeles and San Francisco environmentally cleared. By the end of the decade, we expect to have electrified high-speed trains running through the Central Valley, with connections to existing rail service that will take passengers into the Bay Area. Partnerships with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Caltrain, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority and the federal government will continue to be critical to filling the funding gaps and bringing true high-speed rail to the Bay Area.
Today, the projected costs for the project are more defined than ever and on par with other high-speed rail projects worldwide. Yes, it is expensive and yes, it will take time, but the sooner we fund it, the less it will cost and the faster it will get done — and the faster we will all enjoy the environmental, economic and mobility benefits.
Meaningful funding of high-speed rail will continue fueling the job-creation engine already in place, advance an important component of a zero-emission future and help get our economy moving again.
We can do our part to help our state and nation recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19 by completing the construction of a more sustainable mode of travel, right here in California.
Boris Lipkin is the Northern California Regional Director for the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
