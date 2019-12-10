On Dec. 14, a San Mateo County gun buyback will provide a voluntary and anonymous event for people to safely turn in unwanted or unsecured firearms.
Nearly two-thirds of all gun deaths in the United States are suicides. Suicide is a painful subject. Many who have lost a loved one to suicide live with a profound sadness — which is only deepened by stigma. However, we should all be aware of the prevalence of suicide by firearm, how access to a gun increases the risk of suicide, and steps that can reduce that risk. According to Everytown’s analysis of 14 studies, access to a firearm triples one’s risk of death by suicide. This elevated risk applies to everyone in the household. Reportedly, “over 80% of child firearm suicides involve a gun belonging to a family member.”
As difficult as it is, let’s talk about suicides in San Mateo County. According to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, suicides far outnumber homicides. In fact, suicides by gun were 3.5 times more frequent in recent years than homicides by gun. From 2016 through 2018, there were 20 homicides by gun but 70 suicides by gun. A firearm was by far the most common method used in suicides in our county. Thankfully, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available for people in crisis — (800) 273-TALK (8255) or text CONNECT to 741741.
Safely storing a firearm is an easy measure that helps prevent accidental shootings, homicides, suicides and theft of firearms. Ridding one’s home of a firearm is another option. We have all heard of families who never anticipated their firearm could be used in a suicide or homicide, and they are shattered when it happens. If you or someone you know has firearms that are unsecured and/or unwanted, there is a safe, incentive-based option Saturday.
In 2018, Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback approached Sheriff Carlos Bolanos to ask that he put on a gun buyback. He was very willing to do so if we raised the funds to exchange for firearms. Thanks to our contributors, we raised enough money to have two gun buybacks in 2018 and the buyback this Saturday. We want to thank the many cities and towns in San Mateo County, especially San Carlos for $50,000 in matching funds, as well as the elected officials, especially U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, for their contributions to make all of this possible. Thank you also to 102.9 KBLX for increasing awareness of the event.
Our experience in 2018 showed us how important buybacks are to our community. At the previous buybacks, individuals participated for various reasons including: having a suicidal family member, having a new baby, having lost a 17-year-old stepson to gun violence, finding firearms in the attic of their new home, and having domestic violence in the family. In our two buybacks in 2018, we collected 867 firearms, 40 were assault weapons. Participants in general were grateful for a safe, organized event. In fact, in surveys we collected, 89% said it was easy to participate. Approximately 50% of participants had inherited their guns and about 45% said they had no training on how to use a firearm. When you consider this, you see how gun buybacks are an important event.
The gun buyback will take place 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at 1000 Skyway Road in San Carlos. The event is organized by Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the Redwood City and Belmont police departments, and the city of San Carlos. Individuals can bring their firearms — no questions asked (All surrendered firearms are destroyed). People can turn in firearms in exchange for cash: $100 for each handgun, shotgun or rifle and $200 for each assault weapon. Please transport firearms unloaded and in the trunk of your vehicle. This Saturday, we will provide information on safe storage for firearms and distribute free gun locks to anyone who wants them. Participants can enter a raffle. We will hand out an anonymous and voluntary survey to learn more about the impact of these programs as well as how to improve gun buybacks (370 surveys were completed in 2018).
Our goal is to keep all of us safer, including the most vulnerable among us, by decreasing the number of unwanted and/or unsecured guns and increasing the number of gun-free homes.
Danielle Lacampagne and Bradd Silver, M.D. are members of Citizens for a San Mateo County Gun Buyback. If you want more information about the San Mateo County Gun Buyback Program, contact us at citizens4asmcgunbuyback@gmail.com.
