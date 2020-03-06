The outlines of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States are still coming into focus. Locally, there are two confirmed cases in San Mateo County. One hospitalized, one asymptomatic on home quarantine and 300 people in the county are under active monitoring. It’s OK to be worried, but we must resist the temptation to panic. The current public health recommendations focus mostly on common sense actions that all individuals can take to keep themselves, their families and their co-workers safe. However, attention is rapidly shifting to what the government, businesses and schools can do to prevent and manage new infections as they occur.
While the primary responsibility for responding to this potential pandemic is in the hands of federal, state and county health officials, the time is now for local leaders across California to think through how they can continue to operate effectively in the midst of this evolving public health crisis. The ultimate focus should be on avoiding the spread of the disease in practical ways while continuing to provide essential services and maintaining public confidence and stability. Here are some practical steps local governments must begin to take.
Local government needs to work over video conferencing. As a result of illness-related absences, quarantine conditions, or the recommendation to avoid public gatherings (like a city council meeting) government agencies may be unable to meet for an extended period of time. In many instances, local governments and public agencies are some of the largest employers in any community, yet they trail the private sector in using teleconference or video conference options. And worse, laws are unclear on how these technologies can be used in the context of public meetings. Citizens and public officials should be able to remotely participate in public meetings. No one should have to choose between participating in government and their health. And due to the sizable number of elected and appointed officials over the age of 50 (the age at which the complications of coronavirus infection begin to become increasingly more serious and life-threatening), it’s possible to imagine meetings that won’t reach quorum without this option. Each city and special district should look at technology options and update their procedures planning for the worst while working toward the best outcome.
In a similar vein, local governments need more ways to seek community input that doesn’t require a meeting, using other forms of technology and social media. The state can assist local government by unencumbering the use of these technologies. As an immediate action, the state Senate could quickly pass Assembly Bill 992 “Modernizing the Brown Act,” legislation already approved by the Assembly clarifying how public officials can engage with the public on social media. This is a first step toward modernizing California’s open government and transparency rules to leverage modern technology for remote governing in times like our brewing public health emergency.
Local governments should begin to plan to cancel non-essential public events in the event this is formally recommended by health authorities. Redwood City hosts 140 days of events each year for upwards of 160,000 attendees. However, today we are calling on leaders to look at their calendar of events for the next few months and plan for the potential that these events may need to be postponed to prevent avoidable “community spread” of the coronavirus.
Prioritizing preventative measures on the local government level will keep our community safer, reduce the strain on our health care system and lessen economic impact of sick workers, closed businesses and canceled school days.
It’s up to all of us to deepen our sense of community and become the best neighbors possible. If you don’t know your neighbors — now is the time to introduce yourself (maybe don’t shake hands) and trade contact numbers. Check on each other and know which neighbors are seniors or at greater medical risk and offer to help. This is a rapidly evolving situation and the recommendations here and from public health leaders may change soon. To keep up to date on the most recent recommendations from trusted sources you can look at the San Mateo County Coronavirus page (https://www.smchealth.org/news/novel-coronavirus-updates-resources) or information from the Centers for Disease Control (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html).
Aaron Nayfack, M.D., MPH, is a member of the Sequoia Healthcare District Board of Directors. Giselle Hale is a member of the Redwood City Council.
