Recently, I read that residents within the Bay Area Air Quality Management District’s purview had until Feb. 6 to comment on the ridiculous proposal to entirely ban the use of gas appliances within the next five to six years. So, although late, here are my thoughts on this subject.

Victor Carboni

Often, government officials, as those in the management district, have little or no connection to reality and therefore shouldn’t be making command decisions affecting so many lives. Looking at the average salaries, perks, pensions and the backgrounds of those in the district’s decision-making positions, they are entirely out of touch with the financial resources available to average district households. Consequently, they should not be forcing individuals to replace gas-powered appliances with all-electric ones.

