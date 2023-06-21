Years ago, while serving on the San Carlos City Council, we experienced a home burglary surge. Sadly, those happen from time to time. There’s an “arms race” between burglars and police, with the burglars developing new techniques and the police updating their playbook in response.
As my co-host Seth Rosenblatt explained in our podcast Jumping to Conclusions (available at TheBoilingFrog.net), this is inevitable. Criminals have the advantage of knowing what they’re going to do, while, despite intelligence gathering, law enforcement generally doesn’t. Eliminating that imbalance would require a police presence few would tolerate (e.g., 24/7 surveillance, monitoring people in their homes, etc.).
As good police departments do, the San Carlos cops held a public meeting to address community concerns. I attended to learn more, and to see how staff comported themselves.
Not because of what staff did or didn’t do. They did their typically great job. No, what totally surprised me was how the community reacted. They introduced me to what I came to call The Beast.
Remember, these were middle and upper middle class, polite, community-minded people who commit a lot of their personal time to making their community better. The city’s motto — The City of Good Living — is not just words. It reflects an approach to community that has deep roots. San Carlans typically go out of their way to help each other.
And in that meeting, if they could’ve gotten their hands on one of those burglars, I think they might have cheerfully torn him (it’s almost always a him) limb from limb.
I could feel the energy moving back and forth through the crowd as various people spoke, aired their concerns, and asked for advice on how to respond. It was one of the few times in my life I wondered if George Lucas was right and there was such a thing as The Force.
The Beast is a community-level expression of a self-centered primate’s strong desire to defend its self-interest in the face of threat, either real or perceived. If our ability to form, and benefit from, social connections is the angel on one shoulder, The Beast is the character on our other shoulder, always whispering to us that maybe we’d be better off tearing this place down and starting over. Despite training, education, acculturation and the desire to play nice, The Beast is always with us.
Which is why I consider a public leader deliberately triggering The Beast, or even flirting with doing so, to be something he or she must be held accountable for. Not necessarily in a court of law, although that can happen, too, if actions are bad enough. But definitely in the court of public opinion.
A leader calling upon The Beast is a choice a community cannot ignore. To do so risks the destruction of the community by the ambitious, whether they are seeking to make things better or simply to line their and their friends’ pockets.
One of the biggest reasons, if not the biggest reason, I despise former President Trump is that he apparently knows nothing about The Beast or doesn’t care what happens when it’s awakened. In one sense that’s not surprising. He had no political experience before being elected. But that’s irrelevant. When you’re given the keys to the kingdom, you must honor and protect the kingdom according to its laws. And Constitution.
Watching what wannabe-leaders like Kari Lake and various Republican Congressional representatives are doing in response to Trump being lawfully indicted greatly concerns me. Lake loves to remind us that many who ardently support Trump are card-carrying members of the NRA. If that isn’t a call to The Beast, I don’t know what is.
Most of us just want to enjoy our lives with friends and family. But it’s time, folks. Those who support our system of governance, despite its imperfections and failings, can’t afford to sit this out. We need to step forward, together. Because the threat cuts across all other political divisions. Politics becomes irrelevant when community collapses.
This isn’t a matter for guns. But it is time to speak up and take action. We need to banish from public office, through the ballot box, those who would tear down what we and our ancestors built. If you can, walk precincts for better candidates, particularly in swing districts. Donate money. Share your concerns with friends and relatives.
Because if we don’t act, we’ll have surrendered to The Beast. And can kiss pursuit of that more perfect union goodbye.
Mark is a former mayor of San Carlos. He and his former school board colleague Seth Rosenblatt host The Boiling Frog podcast, which you can find at TheBoilingFrog.net.
