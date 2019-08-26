Adelina needed a place for her and her six children. Forced to leave their home because of unsafe circumstances and live in her car, she and her kids were out of options when she arrived at the St. Francis Center in Redwood City. I was struck but not surprised by her tireless, courageous nature — I see it all the time in the people who have come to our door.
The St. Francis Center opened in the Fair Oaks neighborhood in 1986. While it’s an economically poor area, it’s rich in culture and diversity. A majority of the families are immigrants. Many have been here for a very long time, and some arrived just recently. Most are Latino, and are hardworking, with some parents juggling two or three jobs to make rent.
The housing crisis in the Bay Area hit our neighborhood hard. Many families who work in Redwood City can no longer afford to live here.
The center started out distributing food and clothing. In response to the requests from the community, our services evolved, and we now offer immigration counseling, a school, a youth center, community gardens and much more. We have 135 units of low-income housing, and 11 buildings.
Many people come to us to learn English, obtain a GED to increase their employment options — or simply so they can help their kids with homework. These kids will be first-generation college students, and they have a real shot at working in the high wage tech economy growing so rapidly around us.
None of this can happen, however, without housing.
The story of our newest apartment building, La Casa De Sobrato, begins in 2015 when I connected with the Community Engagement team at Facebook. What followed were several investments to support St. Francis’ work in community development, youth mentorship and community rehabilitation. Then, in 2017, we had the opportunity to purchase a 48-unit building right across the street from the center for low-income housing, but we needed cash, and quickly, or else a developer would buy it and put living there out of financial reach for our local residents.
Thanks to our existing relationship with Facebook, I knew that this is something they would care about, and reached out in search of the necessary financing. They connected me to Local Initiatives Support Corporation, which manages the Catalyst Housing Fund. The fund was co-created by community organizers, tenants’ rights advocates, philanthropies, local cities and Facebook. Through it, we secured a below-market-rate loan for $4 million to assist with the purchase of the building.
This particular building, La Casa De Sobrato, is pivotal because it is the largest multi-family building in this community. Previously purchased by a developer who evicted all of the families without cause, it’s now secured in perpetuity as low-income housing — helping limit gentrification in this community.
The effect on our families was exponential. With stable housing, families like Adelina’s can learn English, advance job skills, send their kids to school and become more involved in the community. And they can advocate using their own voices. It’s hard to have a voice if you’re scared, if you don’t have food, or a place to live.
Stating the obvious: there is so much more to do.
Companies like Facebook increasingly are seeing the benefit of supporting our diverse communities and working closely with local nonprofits like ours to make a difference. They realize that our Peninsula is healthier when our communities are diverse; when our families can live where they work, and thrive.
We are in a housing crisis, but it’s not in our DNA to throw up our hands in despair. We roll up our sleeves, and with our partners, we join in the making of miracles. Our accomplishments — including buying property and setting it aside for lower-income families — are absolutely scalable. We welcome greater support and collaboration from the companies who have been so prosperous in our region. We need their help finding and supporting solutions to make Redwood City and the Bay Area livable for all.
Sister Christina Heltsley is the executive director of the St. Francis Center.
