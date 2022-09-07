I’ve been a 911 dispatcher with the city of South San Francisco for 15 years. I live in the East Bay and I’m feeling the burn of high gas prices and the increased bridge toll. My 15-year-old son has more money in his bank account than I do. City workers like me have been experiencing burnout like never before.
Finding workers who can pass the background and training requirements to become a dispatcher in South San Francisco is not easy. The process usually takes more than a year. We’ve lost 29 dispatchers in the past dozen years, partly because of the increasing workload without extra pay.
We have an outstanding and dedicated team of dispatchers. But we are overworked and underpaid. Many dispatchers have long commutes to work because they cannot afford to live in or near the city. We spend more time at work than we do with our families. We’re asked to work back to back overtime plus our days off, often with last-minute notice. We don’t get regular breaks even on 14-hour shifts. We don’t get shift differential for night shifts like most other local agencies. And the city only pays a higher holiday rate for eight hours, even though our regular shifts are 10 hours, and up to 14 hours on a major holiday.
The fact is, 911 dispatchers in South San Francisco are the lowest paid in San Mateo County. They make less than Alameda County dispatchers even though the cost of living on the Peninsula is much higher. South City refuses to pay dispatchers fair wages despite the fact that the city has more than $60 million in reserves. That’s almost half the annual operating budget, and twice what’s required.
Dispatchers and other front-line workers employed by the city — park workers, preschool teachers, librarians, building inspectors, sewer and water maintenance workers — provide essential services on which residents rely on. Yet, workers who do the same job make better pay in neighboring cities.
That’s why we are prepared to strike to get the city to step up and pay us fair living wages. South City management has made an attempt to frame COVID premium pay that went to employees as a bonus. This payment was for hazard pay compensation due to the risk to city workers on the front lines during the height of the pandemic. We had to fight tooth and nail for six months to get that amount. The city was awarded $12 million in federal emergency COVID relief funds to offset these kinds of costs but it didn’t want to direct it to the workers.
Residents of South City rely on the person on the other end of a 911 line to help save their life. We also are the officers’ lifeline on the other side of the police radio. Why do I choose to stay where I am when I can go to any other agency in the county and make more money? I love my job, I have amazing co-workers, and I enjoy the city for which I work. But there is a harsh reality that we may lose a good portion of the workforce if we continue to have to fight for equal wages.
South San Francisco city leaders need to step up and do the right thing, treat city workers with the dignity and respect we deserve. Providing for the well-being of workers will ensure we are there to provide the critical services on which our community depends.
Marisa Jordan is a 911 dispatcher for the city of South San Francisco.
(1) comment
Ms. Jordan - why not get the same job in the East Bay where they pay more and you don't have to commute?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.