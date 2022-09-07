Marisa Jordan

Marisa Jordan

I’ve been a 911 dispatcher with the city of South San Francisco for 15 years. I live in the East Bay and I’m feeling the burn of high gas prices and the increased bridge toll. My 15-year-old son has more money in his bank account than I do. City workers like me have been experiencing burnout like never before.

Finding workers who can pass the background and training requirements to become a dispatcher in South San Francisco is not easy. The process usually takes more than a year. We’ve lost 29 dispatchers in the past dozen years, partly because of the increasing workload without extra pay.

Dirk van Ulden
Dirk van Ulden

Ms. Jordan - why not get the same job in the East Bay where they pay more and you don't have to commute?

