The Home Association of North Central San Mateo, or HANCSM, presented a letter to the City Council opposing the General Plan study area map (Version 1) stating: “North Central should not be exclusively singled out as the only residential neighborhood for study. We believe no neighborhood should be exempt from change and no neighborhood should be subjected to radical change.”
Our letter presented Aug. 19 was signed by 117 residents, including faith leaders, business owners, community organizations and elected and appointed representatives who live in, work in or volunteer for our community of North Central.
Members of the community arrived at the City Council meeting at 7 p.m. and waited until after 11:30 p.m. for this important agenda item to be called. Through this practice, many of our neighbors, including seniors and young families, were compelled to leave the meeting unheard. In spite of our efforts to bring North Central’s perspective to the table, Deputy Mayor Maureen Freschet, Mayor Diane Papan and Councilman Eric Rodriguez ultimately supported the study area map Version 1, where North Central is the only residential neighborhood included in the General Plan’s study. This decision was profoundly devastating to our North Central community; we felt unrepresented, unheard and ignored.
HANCSM believes that smart, inclusive and sustainable planning can make a good city great. We champion the planning field’s best practices of creating dense, walkable neighborhoods centered on regional transit — neighborhoods that demonstrably lead to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and improved circulation for all modes of transportation. Good planning can make a world of difference in promoting a healthy economy where we can manage the cost of living by meeting the substantial need for more housing in productive places, especially subsidized affordable housing.
Last century, North Central faced systematic disinvestment through the practice of redlining. This legacy of institutional racism still lingers in the divergent outcomes of North Central from the rest of the city. Our neighborhood has the oldest infrastructure in the city, our sidewalks are unsafe, our sewers often overflow onto the street and our schools are ranked at the bottom for pedestrian safety. North Central has the most homes experiencing unhealthy and overcrowded conditions; and it remains the neighborhood with the highest concentration of rent-burdened residents and the greatest number of people of color.
Councilman Rodriguez argued that North Central “asked” to be studied and other neighborhoods did not, and therefore the city’s other neighborhoods should be “protected” from change and exempt from study. Our city as a whole faces many problems directly stemming from the planning and land-use policies of last century. The fact is that North Central did not ask to be redlined any more than it asked to be studied. We welcome the chance to be studied only on the condition that all of the city’s residential neighborhoods be treated fairly in the process.
To be inclusive, equitable and sustainable, we must actively work to redress the past and plan for a healthy, inclusive community in North Central. The city and its council has a moral and a legal obligation to affirmatively promote fair housing practices. It is unacceptable to concentrate growth that our entire city must plan for within the margins of one vulnerable neighborhood. What is fair and right will be for all of the city’s transit-adjacent neighborhoods to be studied in equal measure. HANCSM will not support the up-zoning of residentially zoned land within our neighborhood boundaries (in study areas five, six and seven) or in any other residentially zoned area until our city returns to our community with maps that clearly express geographic equity as a guiding principle.
We rely on our leaders to do what is right for our entire community and take the — sometimes — hard stance in support of geographic equity. All neighborhoods have a stake in our city and should rise to meet our collective responsibility to create a more just and sustainable future.
Adam Nugent is the president of the Home Association of North Central San Mateo.
