There are many worthy candidates for state and local office in the current election vying to represent portions of San Mateo County. Among them, we are supporting Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone who is hoping to succeed San Mateo County Supervisor Carole Groom and San Mateo Deputy Mayor Diane Papan who is seeking to succeed Assemblymember Kevin Mullin.
We support these two candidates because of their leadership skills, significant accomplishments and perhaps most importantly, their advocacy and experience working for those who need it most.
Stone, a two-time mayor, has been a staunch advocate for the production of affordable housing. This includes successfully shepherding, with the Belmont City Council, the new Firehouse Square development — a 100% affordable home development near downtown Belmont — which will replace a long vacant lot with low-, very low-, and extremely low-income homes. Importantly, the project includes two- and three-bedroom units oriented toward families. It’s well understood that housing protects health, creates security and puts one on the road to generational wealth.
In addition to his duties on the City Council, Stone also serves on the San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) board. During his tenure and with his strong leadership, the organization has adopted equity initiatives including adopting a 50% reduction in fares for those who income qualify; now provides students free rides to students who financially qualify for the reduced/ or free school lunch program free rides; expanded the GoPass program for large employers to include non full-time employees which often include contractors such as janitors who will be able to receive free passes through those employers; and began the process of providing affordable workforce housing opportunities for SamTrans employees. These measures are the first of its kind with more to come as we lower our greenhouse gas emissions and bring transportation equity to the forefront.
For her part, Papan is on record for similarly leading the way in supporting working families and vulnerable communities. Throughout her adult life, Papan has served as the director of John’s Closet, a Peninsula nonprofit that has provided new clothes and essential items to over 15,000 school age children and young adults while also overseeing a scholarship program that provides financial assistance to high school seniors, many of whom are the first in their families to attend college.
As a councilmember, Papan has championed affordable housing in the city of San Mateo including the now under construction Kiku Crossing, a dynamic housing development built on former city redevelopment land that will provide 225 affordable homes for families and individuals in San Mateo, including 22 units for formerly homeless households; eight units for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities; and 57 units for public employees.
Papan joins other San Mateo County leaders in protecting the environment by helping to co-found OneShoreline, the county’s new and first of its kind flooding and sea level rise resiliency district. This new agency has already successfully completed local projects including the improvement of the Bayfront Canal in Redwood City that historically flooded low-income communities nearby for the past 40 years. The upgraded canal will now adequately protect those communities while diverting excess flood water into former salt ponds as part of a future restoration.
Papan and Stone have also shown leadership in ensuring San Mateo and Belmont were the first communities in our county to have a higher minimum wage than the state’s. Our most vulnerable workers must be paid a decent wage.
Both of these candidates have dedicated their public service to improving the lives of residents in our communities — especially for the most vulnerable and the most in need. We support them for their record, for their abilities and, importantly, for their compassion and experience. Our communities need representatives who will always seek to do their best for all our residents and have the capacity to think outside the box to get solutions to our most difficult issues. Papan and Stone are the right leaders at this crucial time for San Mateo County. Our future depends on leadership with strength, intelligence, empathy and grit to advocate for our needs in Sacramento and beyond in this transitioning economy.
Marie Chuang, a volunteer, wife, parent, leader and councilmember for the Hillsborough community for 12 years also serves on the board of the Central County Fire Department and OneShoreline. Davina Hurt is a Belmont councilwoman/former mayor and serves on the California Air Resources Board, vice chair of Bay Area Air Quality Management District Board of Directors and chair of City/County Association of Governments.
