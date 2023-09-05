As the 2024 election cycle quickly approaches, I am reminded of words spoken by then President Barack Obama that “elections have consequences.”

Dan Torunian

The words were directed at congressional Republicans in a meeting about his economic proposals. The words conveyed the message that those elected to office had been given a mandate by the people, empowering them to drive change. Those words resonate today as we take stock of our state and our county. We are painfully seeing the problems that arise when policy becomes driven more by ideology than by efficacy. We are living with the consequences of allowing our politics to become such a machine that here in San Mateo County elected offices are being passed down from one generation to another within a handful of dynastic families.  

(2) comments

Terence Y
Terence Y

Mr. Torunian, voters get the government they deserve, or the government that is foisted upon them. Or they’ll leave the state for greener (as in money in their pocket) climes. Meanwhile, as you note, elections have consequences. I’d add that stolen elections have dire consequences, as evidenced by Biden and his America Last policies as well as his Crime Family. The bleak reality described in your well-written letter.

MichKosk
MichKosk

Nice job Dan of highlighting many important local issues that affect our lives daily. Who we vote for locally will have much more of an impact than the presidential election, we all know how that will go in California. School board in particular are very important to pay attention to, these elections are "non partisan" and many parents are not even aware of the power these boards have to make decisions that will impact our kids. Research candidates before just checking a box!

