Watching the SCOTUS confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson my jaw dropped when U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham asked “What faith are you, by the way?” That triggered bad memories.
In 1947, my mother had just nailed her interview with a major investment firm. The manager said she’d be perfect for the job and was filling out papers when he asked “What church do you go to, by the way?” Met with silence he asked again. “I don’t go to church. I’m Jewish.” She answered. He looked down and said “I’m sorry, actually, you aren’t right for this job.”
In 1973, having worked off the books in a luncheonette since I was 8, I got my first “real” job at Rockaway’s Playland, selling hot buttered corn. Things went fine for the first three days. My supervisor and other workers, all adults, treated me nicely as the new kid on the block. On the fourth day, I wore a Jewish star my mother had bought for my birthday. As I was tossing corn into the hot water my supervisor noticed the necklace. She stormed into the backroom yelling “Why didn’t anyone tell me we were hiring an f-ing Jew?” A few hours later she asked me to give her $50 from my till, saying she needed it for another register. At the end of the day, when she counted my till, she accused me of stealing $50 and fired me.
My mother raised me to fight against discrimination. She also taught me that it wasn’t enough to stand up against the sins of the present, but it was important to heal the wounds of the past. Last week, I drafted a two-minute public comment for a school board meeting to encourage them to raise the Pride/Progress flag in June. The words diversity, equity and inclusion served as the core theme of my writing when it struck me that today, stringing those words together could trigger some in the audience to disregard anything else I had to say, much as Sen. Graham’s question about faith caused me to stop listening to him. Florida recently outlawed corporate training focused on diversity, equity and inclusion and stripped Disneyworld of preferred tax advantages because of their advocacy for LGBTQ rights. Right-wing pundits on Fox News railed against a Disney executive who said that the company would strive to have 50% of the characters represented by their new programming be people of color and LGBTQ. The pundits cry “wokism” and “reverse-discrimination.” No. Disney would be representing America as it is today, multiethnic, racially diverse, with a significant percentage of young people identifying as something other than cisgender heterosexual.
Significant work is being done across the country to reduce discrimination based on religion, ethnicity, color, gender, sexual orientation and other factors. Most Americans agree with the need for that work. A vocal, very loud, minority of Americans are railing against any work being done to repair the damage done by past discrimination. They scream “The past is the past! Let’s move on!” When I was 17, I was in a terrible car accident and broke my femur. Should the doctors have told me that the accident was a thing of the past and I should just move on with my life? No. When I look out my window I see rows and rows of houses that Black Americans were not allowed to buy in the 1960s and ’70s. They were denied the ability to build equity, send their children to college, make a down-payments for their children’s homes. They were hobbled from making progress just as I would have been hobbled had my femur not been repaired.
The University of California recently announced that indigenous people, Native Americans, are eligible for free tuition to repair historic discrimination against generations of families. There’s a California commission studying reparations for African Americans. Good!
White, male, Christian, cisgender, heterosexuals, may look at these movements and be afraid that they are being left behind. I get that. They’re wrong. Take a tour of corporate board rooms, C-suites, every level of government, elite colleges, even the massive investment firm that refused to hire my mother because she was Jewish, and it will be instantly obvious how much more work we have to do to promote diversity, equity and inclusion. Doing that work is not just ethically and morally appropriate, it is actually good for business, good for the future of our nation, good for everybody.
By the way, Sen. Graham was actually complaining about a past sin when he asked that question about faith. He was angry about how Justice Coney Barrett had been treated. Why not let bygones be bygones? Because old wounds do need to be healed.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo.
