Reasonable minds agree that there needs to be more oversight and accountability in law enforcement.
The public recently learned that, statewide, many officers who have sworn to protect and serve have had a history of committing serious crimes. Even more troubling are the revelations that show local departments have shielded their officers from true accountability, allowing them to continue to carry a gun and badge.
This lack of accountability is a tremendous disservice to all sworn law enforcement officers and a slap in the face to all the communities law enforcement serves and protects. As a matter of fact, it’s outright dangerous. We need officers who are stable and trustworthy patrolling our neighborhoods and communities.
However, there is a solution: California needs to join the ranks of the vast majority of states that have passed decertification laws to revoke the badges of officers who commit crimes. Doing so isn’t a partisan issue, it’s commonsense quality control.
Despite decertification being an easy solution to this problem, it doesn’t seem like this idea will pass the California Legislature any time soon. California Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, according to news reports, was “upset and angered” about “officers routinely pleading down domestic violence charges to lesser crimes that allow them to keep their guns and in some cases remain on the job.” That’s ironic, as Sen. Jackson has built a solid career in the state Capitol doing the very same thing — minimizing punishment for people who commit crimes.
She is a member of the Senate Public Safety Committee and part of a group of ultra-liberal Democrat lawmakers who have been intent on upending the criminal justice system in the name of reform. This group of misguided enablers have passed numerous laws minimizing or eliminating punishment for criminals committing serious, troubling and violent crimes.
They have destroyed legislation — generally, anything introduced by Republicans — which would have closed loopholes in state law allowing violent crimes to be classified as “non-violent.” We’re talking about crimes like the rape of an unconscious, incapacitated person; felony domestic violence, felony stalking and felony human trafficking. Jackson and her fellow Democrats on the Senate Public Safety Committee destroyed legislation that would have fixed loopholes such as these, and her like-minded reformers in the Assembly did the same with similar bills introduced there.
Going back to shielding bad cops, why isn’t Sen. Jackson calling out fellow Democrat Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has been a continuous roadblock when it comes to the issue of releasing information the state has on law enforcement officers with serious misconduct and crimes on their records?
Yes, when I read about Sen. Jackson huffing and puffing over shielding officers who have committed crimes from the full consequences of their actions, I find her actions to be hypocritical. Not only does she and her cohorts fail in their duty to push one of their own to do the right thing, they are shielding dangerous predators from the full consequences of their actions.
Corrin Rankin is president of Legacy Republican Alliance and is the former chair of the California Bail Agents Association. She is a resident of Redwood City. She can be reached at corrin@legacyrepublicans.org.
