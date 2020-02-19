It was a whirlwind weekend with my eldest daughter Phoebe, dashing back and forth through New Hampshire to see and meet the leading democratic presidential candidates prior to the primary. We braved the cold, rain and snow for three days to see the democratic process up close. At one point, Phoebe, the native Californian, turned to me and said: “It is not enough degrees here for me.” It is hard to imagine this type of campaign in California or the many other states that follow the early voting ones.
We joined people from New Hampshire, surrounding states, around the country and even around the globe, all of us eager to hear from the candidates. We often waited in line for more than an hour to file into middle school gyms, school cafeterias, union halls, small theaters, athletic clubs and small music clubs. Throngs of reporters wove up and down the line interviewing people. Surrogates warmed up the crowds; we saw celebrities including Kevin Costner and Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan. Then the candidates came forth to present their best case to earn our votes. We cheered at applause lines, waved signs, took selfies and were unsuccessfully prodded by eager campaign staff to canvass for their candidate.
On Saturday night, we sat amazed as over 7,000 people filled the SNHU Arena in Manchester for the McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner to hear speeches from all of the major candidates, cheered by supporters in their respective rooting sections. As each candidate was announced, the crowd exploded with enthusiasm. Given the reaction, it felt like rock stars were being announced instead of politicians. The energy was electric and contagious.
The access to the candidates and other elected officials was remarkable. We spoke with Elizabeth Warren, who raved about Phoebe’s “Electable” sweatshirt. We met Tom Steyer who was sitting in the hotel lobby while former Massachusetts governor and Republican candidate Bill Weld waited right behind us to introduce himself to Steyer as well. On Saturday night we had a lengthy conversation with democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware. He couldn’t believe how many people were at the rally at the SNHU arena. He then gave Phoebe some solid advice on choosing a college. Oh yes, we did manage to squeeze in a couple of visits to schools as well.
One of the best parts of the trip was chatting with people in line, whether it was the school teacher from New Jersey who is a diehard Bernie fan, the locals eager to share their restaurant tips, or the visitor from Australia who opined that Biden’s speech that day was better then the one he gave Monday night in Iowa (just like with rock concerts — political events have groupies!). We ran into some of the same people at different events and compared notes like “Warren had the biggest and loudest crowd at the dinner” or “I can’t believe Amy raised $3 million since the debate.” We shared which candidates are our favorites, dissecting and analyzing what we like and dislike about each one.
As a political junkie, this was like being in Disneyland ... no, it was better. I have been to many political events, including two national conventions and multiple inaugurations. They were special, but this was my favorite. The access and closeness to the process and the shared experience of democracy unfolding was unedited and unmatched.
The days leading up to our March 3 election in California may not look the same, but our voice is important. Do your homework on all the candidates and measures up and down the ballot. Make your choice and then get out and vote.
Adam Rak is a member of the San Carlos City Council.
