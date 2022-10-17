Chinese President Xi Jingping is about to cement his permanent leadership of China at the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress commencing Oct. 16. This will create an even more dangerous world, upping the likelihood of war over Taiwan and a profound economic shock throughout the United States and the world.

President Xi has brought China to heel. He has routed those who disagree with him by selective use of anti-corruption and anti-trust laws. Taking control of the internet, he silences and puts fear in the hearts of dissidents, and molds public opinion. Creating a cult of personality, it is his way or the highway to exile for the lucky, but for others, his way or go to jail.

An interesting letter, Mr. Hartnett. One can’t help but see the parallels between what you accuse President Xi of doing and our crooked Biden administration and his puppet masters. Biden is attempting to have the DOJ rout those who disagree with him by selective use of prosecution while attempting to put fear in the hearts of the opposition. We have the complicit mainstream media attempting to mold public opinion while also providing cover for Biden’s blundering. We have the Dem party instituting disastrous COVID-19 lockdowns which created social misery, economic disruption, and all not based on any practical reality.

As to Taiwan, if President Xi wanted to take Taiwan, the time is ripe since feckless and impotent Biden has already shown his true colors by gifting Afghanistan, along with $80 billion worth of cash and equipment to the Taliban. I have no doubt there would be a lot of talking but unless the US is willing to walk the walk (highly doubtful), we can kiss Taiwan goodbye. Conversely, if pigs fly and the US is willing to walk the walk, we can kiss the US goodbye since soldiers, if they haven’t been drummed out due to not taking an experimental jab, are probably spending more hours training in CRT garbage than in maneuvers. As an aside, I wonder if any dialects of Chinese are offered as a foreign language in high schools.

