Chinese President Xi Jingping is about to cement his permanent leadership of China at the 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress commencing Oct. 16. This will create an even more dangerous world, upping the likelihood of war over Taiwan and a profound economic shock throughout the United States and the world.
President Xi has brought China to heel. He has routed those who disagree with him by selective use of anti-corruption and anti-trust laws. Taking control of the internet, he silences and puts fear in the hearts of dissidents, and molds public opinion. Creating a cult of personality, it is his way or the highway to exile for the lucky, but for others, his way or go to jail.
Cai Xia, a longtime party loyalist, is a notable example. Over 15 years she taught thousands of party cadres in the Central Party School. She retired in 2012, but after she criticized President Xi in 2020, she was stripped of her party membership. Retirement benefits canceled, and safety threatened she fled to exile in the United States. She stays connected off the record with officials throughout China and provides insider insights in addition to her own observations.
She reports how President Xi has abandoned any pretense of collective leadership, with no checks and balances, and created a “one man show,” acting as a modern day “emperor.” Dangerous group think prevails. He even micromanages technical and managerial decisions, with no grasp of reality to the practical effects of his decisions. The disastrous COVID-19 lockdowns personally directed by him are just one example. Uncaring, the lockdowns created social misery, economic disruption, and all not based on any practical reality.
Her sources report cracks within the Communist Party and the public. She has found resentment among Communist Party elites and the public rising and “behind the scenes his power has been questioned as never before.” In addition to the disruptive effect of purges of political and business leaders, his abandonment of a quasi-market economy, reversal of economic reforms and direct interference in the economy has slowed economic growth. A strong growing economy is a significant element of the legitimacy of his leadership.
But with President Xi’s imposition of a reign of fear and placement of party loyalists in key positions, Xia concludes there is no likelihood he will not receive the crown of leadership at the 20th Party Congress. She also believes this will increase the odds of social unrest and economic crisis within China.
Cementing his autocratic authority has broader international implications. President Xi remains determined to absorb a democratic Taiwan during his reign and will continue his “wolf warrior” aggressive diplomacy as he goes about “rejuvenating China” and placing it at the heart of the international order. Xia believes “the only viable way of changing course … is also the scariest and deadliest: a humiliating defeat in a war ... .”
Richard Hass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, thinks the world is at its “most dangerous moment since World War II.” As to China, he says President Xi and other Chinese leaders assume China will pay little cost for aggressive behavior with other countries so dependent on access to the Chinese market and to Chinese exports. China is misreading history.
Hass and other seasoned observers believe the United States and its allies must forcefully respond if China invades Taiwan. A failure to defend Taiwan would destabilize East Asia and the United States’ alliances there and cause U.S. NATO allies to question the reliability and worth of the alliance.
China scholar Wang Jsi says Chinese leadership believes the United States has “an integrated strategy to Westernize and split up China, and to prevent China from rising into a greater power.” Biden administration protestations to the contrary have no impact.
We are in a dangerous time. President John F. Kennedy attempted to teach us “not to see conflict as inevitable, accommodation as impossible, and communication as nothing more than an exchange of threats.” One can only hope the leaders of China and the U.S. take that lesson before it is too late.
Jim Hartnett is an attorney, former member of the U.S. Naval Security Group, and certificate holder from the Harvard Kennedy School for programs for Senior Executives in National and International Security; Trade Police in Today’s World; and Cybersecurity: The Intersection of Technology and Policy.
An interesting letter, Mr. Hartnett. One can’t help but see the parallels between what you accuse President Xi of doing and our crooked Biden administration and his puppet masters. Biden is attempting to have the DOJ rout those who disagree with him by selective use of prosecution while attempting to put fear in the hearts of the opposition. We have the complicit mainstream media attempting to mold public opinion while also providing cover for Biden’s blundering. We have the Dem party instituting disastrous COVID-19 lockdowns which created social misery, economic disruption, and all not based on any practical reality.
As to Taiwan, if President Xi wanted to take Taiwan, the time is ripe since feckless and impotent Biden has already shown his true colors by gifting Afghanistan, along with $80 billion worth of cash and equipment to the Taliban. I have no doubt there would be a lot of talking but unless the US is willing to walk the walk (highly doubtful), we can kiss Taiwan goodbye. Conversely, if pigs fly and the US is willing to walk the walk, we can kiss the US goodbye since soldiers, if they haven’t been drummed out due to not taking an experimental jab, are probably spending more hours training in CRT garbage than in maneuvers. As an aside, I wonder if any dialects of Chinese are offered as a foreign language in high schools.
