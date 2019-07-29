According to former South African President Nelson Mandela, “The true character of society is revealed in how it treats its children.” This summer, San Mateo County’s character was shining bright as its collaborative initiative, The Big Lift, offered more than 1,200 young children from families with limited resources access to its enriching and fun summer education program.
The Big Lift’s Inspiring Summers program, which wraps up this week, included a morning literacy program led by school district teachers as well as an afternoon Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) enrichment program organized by San Mateo County Libraries. Inspiring Summers also partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to ensure that children in the program received breakfast, lunch and snacks. Held over four weeks at nine public schools in the county, the program serves children entering kindergartners through second-grade.
Our three organizations — the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, the San Mateo County Office of Education, and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation — lead The Big Lift, a collaborative venture that aims to have 80 percent of the county’s third-graders reading proficiently by the end of third-grade, up from 55 percent when the program began. For children from families with low incomes, only 25 percent were reading at grade level. Research shows that if children aren’t nearing proficiency in reading by third-grade, it becomes increasingly difficult for them to achieve academic success.
When we take into consideration all of San Mateo County’s many and wonderful assets, the large number of our children who enter kindergarten not ready to learn strikes us as completely incongruous and, quite frankly, unacceptable. We each deeply understand the importance of quality early learning opportunities for a child’s brain development and future academic and life success; the research on this is quite clear. Every child deserves access to these opportunities, regardless of their family’s income. Our children’s success is our county’s success; we all have a vested interest in early learning.
Although it’s early, the research shows that The Big Lift is beginning to move the needle. Students in previous Inspiring Summers programs have not only avoided the typical two months of summer learning loss, they gained an additional month and a half in reading skills. From the preliminary reports and our personal observations of how the campers’ confidence increased by summer’s end, the children in the Inspiring Summers program will head back to school next month steps ahead of where they were in June.
Inspiring Summers is just one pillar of The Big Lift. The other pillars — high-quality preschool, school attendance and family engagement — are also critical to early learning and children’s academic success. This fall, the children in The Big Lift’s first class will enter third-grade. While we are optimistic about the results, we also recognize that improving systems that support our children does not happen overnight. We are in this for the long haul.
In addition to our optimism about The Big Lift, we are also proud of how San Mateo County has come together to support our youngest residents. Countless organizations and people have rallied behind The Big Lift and its simple but powerful goal: the children of San Mateo County must be confident and successful readers by the end of third-grade. When we work together, align our resources and persist, we have the power to effect real change. And by providing opportunities for all children to thrive, we create the society worthy of our fine county.
Carole Groom is the president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors; Nancy Magee is the San Mateo County superintendent of schools; and Erica Wood is the executive vice president, Community Impact, for the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
