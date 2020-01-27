By 2030, San Mateo County residents 65 and older will exceed 20% of the population, according to state projections. We’ve heard that before.
Prior to the 2010 census, public and private entities had been sounding the alarm for preparedness to meet the critical needs of the aging population in the country, which is replicated in our county. And stakeholders responded vigorously, resolutely.
San Mateo County Health System led the race to assess the county’s capacity to respond adequately to the anticipated needs of the catchy but disturbing term “Silver Tsunami” or the surge of residents who have retired, are now on Social Security, signed up with Medicare, and/or are coping with illnesses and disabilities that can come with aging.
Since then, advocates for the older population have strengthened efforts to get in place services for baby boomers, the biggest sector in the community, and their predecessors. The county’s Board of Supervisors responded similarly to the crucial projections, acknowledging that between 2011 and 2029 those born after World War II will dominate the changing demographic thus demanding action from health and human service agencies.
Which is why last year, 20 local nonprofits with programs serving older adults in San Mateo County united to preserve support for our constituency by building capacity to fulfill our mandate.
I am a member of the Age Forward Coalition. Our mission is to increase funding to address the growing need for services and support for people aged 60 years and older, adults with disabilities and their caregivers.
We are committed to maintaining, protecting, promoting and enhancing services to ensure the highest possible attainment of independence, health and well-being and to making San Mateo County a more aging- and disability-friendly community.
We provide a means for community organizations to work together toward improving the lives of older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers. We act as catalysts for community partnerships to work together to find funding for the target population.
Incredibly we woke up in 2020 to startling news: Due to a $52 million deficit in the San Mateo County Health Department budget, Measure K funds designated to support several valuable older adult services might be slashed.
If implemented, that reduction would negatively impact providers such as Ombudsman Services of San Mateo County and the Alzheimer’s Association’s Dementia Capable Services and Support: programs which serve people who have little to no support and/or family close by to offer assistance. These programs are vital to the safety net and all people they serve.
These nonprofits operate on the leanest budgets and might not be able to fulfill their mission were it not for volunteers supplementing staff.
“Ombudsman Services of San Mateo County is the only program in the county that services 464 long-term care facilities with about 10,000 residents. We advocate for the ‘forgotten ones,’ the people no one wants to talk about,” says OSSMC Executive Director Bernadette Mellott. “The $114,981 we receive from Measure K Funds is very important to our operations budget. The Ombudsman Services has to raise approximately $400,000 from private funders in order to run the program. We are a federally mandated program.”
Older adults currently make up 15% of the county population, but providers receive only 3% of Measure K funds. Historically, distribution of funding for older adults has been grossly disproportional, echoing Mellott’s statement of the situation.
“We strongly urge the Board of Supervisors to reconsider priorities of the community, especially those living alone with dementia who are most vulnerable,” says Claire Day, chief program officer of Alzheimer’s Association.
The fact is older residents of San Mateo County are living longer, learning how to be healthier and engaged in their communities thanks to diverse services currently delivered by public and private providers through public and private funds.
Investment in services for older adults benefits the entire community. Services promote the well-being of the focus population, their caregivers and successors. It is unconscionable to consider taking away the little that is already given to promote the health, dignity and safety of a demographic that will include all of us one day, if we’re lucky. Instead of cutting back, the county should increase services for this population that is growing exponentially.
For this reason, we strongly urge the County Board of Supervisors to honor the commitment made over a decade ago, for the sake of our entire county.
Marilyn Baker-Venturini has served as the director of Meals on Wheels, since 2010. Marilyn has over 30 years of experience working with senior service organizations and home health and hospice agencies in San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.
