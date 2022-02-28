The abundance of spectacular public open space lands surrounding Silicon Valley would not exist without the collective foresight, action and tenacity of local community members over the last half century. For those who did not live here in the 1970s, or who may take these local public lands for granted, this is a story worth celebrating as the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District marks its 50th anniversary this year.
The land cannot protect itself. As population growth in the late 1960s began gobbling up orchards and working lands on the San Francisco Peninsula, threatening eventual development of the surrounding foothills, an idea germinated in the minds of a small group of local residents. These citizens knew if they didn’t take fast action, the scenic San Francisco Peninsula would soon be transformed. Mirroring what had been successfully done with the creation of the East Bay Regional Parks District in the 1930s, community members joined forces to preserve “room to breathe” on the Peninsula, by purchasing undeveloped land with public funds.
Preservation starts with citizen action. The initial effort was led by Nonette Hanko, a woman who had grown up on the Peninsula and was seeking a way to protect the nearby nature she had enjoyed as a child, and due to increasing development was not available to with her own children. Hanko held a meeting in the living room of her Palo Alto home and invited everyone she knew who might be able to help form a new California Special Parks District on the Peninsula. The idea took root and was nurtured by a grassroots community effort that followed, leading to the placement of Measure R on the November 1972 ballot in northern Santa Clara County. Voters knew a good thing when they saw it and passed the measure with more than two-thirds saying “YES” to the creation of what is now Midpen.
The work did not stop there. In 1976, after a successful community petition that had hundreds of volunteers knocking on doors and collecting signatures, Measure D passed in southern San Mateo County expanding Midpen’s boundaries further, allowing a more expansive greenbelt of open space to be preserved.
In 2004, a third citizen-led effort resulted in another expansion of Midpen’s boundaries to encompass the more rural San Mateo County coast. Agricultural roots run deep on the coastside, and Midpen’s mission there also expanded to include preserving agricultural lands, protecting rural character, and encouraging viable agricultural use of the land.
In 2012, Midpen finalized an 18-month community engagement process to create our vision plan for the future of its lands. To fund the top 25 priority open space preservation, restoration, agricultural and public access projects in the vision plan, local voters again supported Midpen by passing Measure AA, a $300 million general obligation bond.
Fifty years later with more than 65,000 protected acres, the work continues. While we preserve additional land each year to continue growing and connecting the regional greenbelt, Midpen has matured into a more balanced delivery of our full mission. Today, much of our work goes into caring for the land through science-based restoration. This includes projects aimed at helping our region, and the plants, animals and people who call it home, become more resilient to wildland fire and the effects of climate change. During the pandemic, visitation nearly doubled at some preserves, underscoring how essential public open space is to our community’s health. Midpen continues to create new opportunities for ecologically sensitive public access and improve existing access.
Partnerships give us strength and build resilience. This includes local, regional, state and federal partners that help us to leverage our expertise and taxpayer investments for the greater good. It also includes hundreds of wonderful volunteers who help to educate and inspire visitors, restore nature, lead field trips, staff our nature center at Skyline Ridge Preserve and more.
Come celebrate with us. Whether you appreciate the protected natural beauty from afar, or spend time on the trails weekly, we invite you to be a part of the community that makes Midpen, and the public lands we care for, possible. Consider joining the 50th anniversary events and activities throughout 2022, visiting a preserve on your own or as part of a docent-led outing, participating in one of our public meetings or volunteer programs.
From 50 to Forever! Caring for these lands that in turn care for all of us requires ongoing vigilance, hard work and community investment. By creating Midpen 50 years ago, this community prioritized protecting nature, open space and agricultural land in perpetuity, and that forever will always depend on the next and future generations continuing the work.
Zoe Kersteen-Tucker is the current president of the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District’s publicly elected board of directors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.