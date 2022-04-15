What would you do if someone said you could prevent a teenager from attempting suicide with the simple act of placing a rainbow sticker on the door outside of your office or classroom? What would you do if a school administrator went through your child’s school and scraped rainbow stickers off of every door and fired teachers for having them? After our county commission spent two years gathering data on the wellness of LGBTQQIA+ adults, children and youth in San Mateo County and across the country, including statistics on suicide, we reported clear and compelling evidence that signs of acceptance, welcome and safety — like rainbow stickers and flags, inclusive curriculum, and gender neutral restroom signs — save lives.
Despite those facts, states like Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Utah, Iowa and Ohio will allow parents to sue schools for displaying rainbow flags and stickers. In Texas, parents with trans children are being investigated for “child abuse,” a criminal offense. These laws are wrong and harmful.
First the data. Across the country, more than 42% of young people between the ages of 13-24 who identify as LGBTQQIA+ consider suicide in any given year. This is nearly triple the number compared to cisgender heterosexuals. Young people in schools that are openly supportive of LGBTQQIA+ students are 40% less likely to have suicidal thoughts. A trans youth is 10 times less likely to consider suicide in a school that uses their chosen name and pronouns.
Two years ago, I sat between a high school student and the school’s principal as the student tearfully explained how unsafe she felt because there were no symbols anywhere on campus to show her she was welcome. The principal asked “would a rainbow sticker in your classroom have made a difference?” She said “Yes!” Of course, there has to be more behind the symbol than just the image. During our discussion that day, someone suggested schools should be required to put a rainbow symbol in every classroom. The group consensus was no. Instead, teachers and staff who were truly supportive of LGBTQQIA+ students should be allowed to demonstrate that support.
Sadly, today in Florida and Texas, teachers showing support for LGBTQQIA+ rights are being fired. Parents in Texas are facing “child abuse” charges for allowing their trans children to receive supportive medical care. Parents in Florida can now sue school districts if any teacher or administrator displays a rainbow sticker. Thousands of age-appropriate books that include LGBTQQIA+ characters like “Jamie is Jamie” are being removed from classrooms. School newspapers are being shut down and teachers who supported GSAs (gay/straight alliances) are being fired. Given the clear and compelling statistics, implementation of these laws can be a death sentence for LGBTQQIA+ children and youth. The Trevor Project estimates that at least one LGBTQQIA+ youth attempts suicide every 45 seconds.
So what can we do here? First, we can celebrate living in a state with laws that are the opposite of those in Texas and Florida. Our state requires K-12 curriculum, books and primary source materials to be inclusive of LGBTQQIA+ people and history in age appropriate ways (2011 FAIR Act). Our state requires gender neutral restrooms to have proper signage (AB 732). Last June, San Mateo County and every single city and town in the county flew Pride or Progress flags. I teared up during Pride Day at our County Fair last year as a huge group of young people and their parents cheered when the pride flag was raised. Let’s keep all of those flags flying this June and add schools, libraries and other public buildings! You can fly one outside your house too! They look great next to American, Giants and Warriors flags.
Next, let’s do all that we can to promote our state as a safe haven, a sanctuary, for those who need to flee states like Texas and Florida which are turning the clock back on LGBTQQIA+ rights. State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has introduced legislation and Gov. Gavin Newsom has voiced strong support for helping parents and children find safety and welcome in our state.
Finally, let’s make our voices heard across America, with family, friends and colleagues who live and work in these other states, and vote with our wallets by telling corporations doing business in and with those states that we will not allow our dollars to be spent promoting fear, ignorance and hate. At the same time, let’s loudly applaud corporations like Disney, Starbucks, Nordstrom, Pinterest, Target, Mattel, Chobani, Ben & Jerry’s, Apple, Hallmark, Lululemon, Sony and Hyatt, who are leading the way on LGBTQQIA+ inclusion, and thank them for using their voices for good.
Each of us can save a life. LGBTQQIA+ youth with at least one accepting adult in their lives are far less likely to attempt suicide. Please be that one accepting adult.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo.
