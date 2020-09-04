“All is burning,” an ancient Buddhist wisdom teaching says. We scarcely need a reminder that intense fires around the Bay Area and across California sweep through our forested spaces, threatening or destroying communities in their path. Smoke strains our very breathing. Access to outdoor spaces, such vital outlets now, is constrained. All of this compounds pandemic-related uncertainty, stressors and loss. In this sad and difficult time, some of us are losing apartments, mortgages, livelihoods, family members or life itself. Many people feel anxious and agitated. Many of us feel threatened.
Feeling threatened generates fight-flight reactions critical when fleeing a burning structure. Unfortunately, the same fight-flight vigilance becomes a toxin to our health when chronically activated. Habitual fight-flight responses wind us up even as they wear us down. This happens when we are reacting to overlapping disasters, or to the opportunistic voices of greed and hatred that seek to further inflame our fears and anger and irrevocably divide us.
Feeling threatened rarely evokes anyone’s best behavior. It is far too easy to be swayed by reactive emotions that temporarily hijack our nervous systems, our openness to other points of view, our generosity and trust in our common humanity.
Neighbors, too many of our hearts and minds are burning. Our human, biological, reactions to perceived threats inflame many hearts with anger and hostility. The smoke of delusion can shrink our minds’ capacities for reason. When our internal worlds, our values, hearts, minds and senses are affected this way, we are experiencing what the ancient teachings meant by “all is burning.” In such reactive states, it’s all too easy to habitually react with judgment, anger, words and actions that burn through relationships, alienate families, dehumanize those who think differently and wear thin the fabric of community itself.
We have other alternatives.
As a chaplain, I have often found that even strong anger, hostility and fear from feeling threatened are instinctive attempts to protect a sense of vulnerability underneath. It’s possible to see beneath our vigilance, meet our fear and vulnerability, and see that these feelings are based on deep caring: For each of us, at the most basic level, our life, the lives of our families, are the core of what we hold dear. What matters most.
For those who truly connect with the care for our own lives, it’s possible to look around and realize that for nearly all persons, this care for their life is dear. Taken to heart, the resulting empathy and compassion reveal how important it is not to harm others by taking away what matters most to them. At a core level, people want to live with a basic sense of safety, health and well-being. Whether Black, brown, white or blue, we wish to live, to thrive and be respected. To be treated fairly.
Realizing that this wish is common to each of us can open the door to respecting, even caring for, the lives of others. Lots of us are having a hard time right now. Sometimes we are wound up, nerves frayed, perhaps in fear, trauma, or worse. This is true for those we love, and true of those who think very differently than we do. We don’t need to agree to feel a sense of compassion. We can agree to disagree, and still help each other out. Neighbor to neighbor.
I am not advocating we paper over our differences. Instead, I am suggesting that we can, together, both contribute to a community ethic of compassion, and engage in caring confrontation and constructive dialogue. We can prioritize public safety and act to end police brutality. We can advocate for racial justice and address our neighbors’ fears of change. We can protest — and raise voices against protests — with restraint and respect.
We can call out — reject — hate speech and divisive rhetoric, regardless of our political party. We can channel the heat in our hearts toward constructive, compassionate action for the common good: getting out the vote, protecting the marginalized and ensuring the basic rights of citizenship in our democracy.
Finally, to the extent we can cool the fires in our own hearts, and be compassionately engaged with others when their hearts are inflamed, the more cohesion our community will have going forward, to address the many problems we face. A community ethic of compassionate engagement strengthens our resilience to rebuild and recover together.
The Rev. Dawn Neal, MA, is affiliated with the Insight Meditation Center of the mid-Peninsula and a member of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort. She serves the community as a professional interfaith chaplain, mindfulness teacher, Buddhist teacher and scholar.
