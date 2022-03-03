Anyone who has experienced divorce or separation understands how legally challenging and emotionally devastating the experience can be — most of all for children caught in the balance. Financial disruptions that occur when a household splits up can compound the anguish — leaving children in poverty and threatening their well-being.
For parents navigating financial and personal crisis, local child support agencies are the place to turn for help collecting child support payments ordered by a court. It may be surprising to learn that one in eight California children rely on the dollars collected by their county child support agency for basic needs: food, clothes, a place to live and health care. And that was before the COVID-19 pandemic heaped additional financial and emotional strain on families.
As we emerge from the latest wave of the pandemic, legislators have an opportunity to strengthen the poverty-fighting child support system to deliver support vulnerable families need now more than ever, while aligning with California’s equity goals.
For decades, state and federal law have imposed rigid and even demanding formulas on parents who owe child support. Now, supported by new federal rules, Gov. Newsom’s administration is prepared to shift away from inflexible formulas that are not always in the best interest of the children they are intended to serve.
Gov. Newsom’s administration has proposed implementing new federal rules that treat each family’s circumstances as unique, encouraging caseworkers to take more time to assess the individual conditions each family faces and work to meet those needs. The child-centered approach is also more equitable, recognizing that long-standing discrimination creates additional barriers for people of color working to pay child support and maintain relationships with their children.
An individualized approach is more than a culture shift for child support systems in California and across the nation. It also requires additional state investment to enable child support agency caseworkers to more comprehensively evaluate families’ needs and work to meet them. Caseworkers need to meet with noncustodial and custodial parents more often, gather data beyond that found on readily accessible databases, access more intensive case management training, and spend time connecting families with aid — from nutrition and cash assistance to employment services.
Already, child support agencies are struggling to keep up with demand for services after 15 years of stagnant funding. Local child support agencies have lost caseworkers and other vital staff. As a result, agencies have been unable to take on new cases — leaving children in need. California has fallen behind our peers in other states on measures of support. There has never been a more critical time to invest in the children and families who need our help.
An additional investment of just $30 million on top of funds proposed in Gov. Newsom’s budget would bring funding for local child support agencies in line with the current workload and position California as a leader in the child-focused, poverty-fighting services our young people deserve.
Working with children and families in San Mateo County, I am reminded every day that children need and want the love and support of both of their parents and a child-centered approach means both delivering dollars and supporting parents in being a strong presence in their child’s life.
With state revenue soaring and a $47 billion surplus for legislators to invest in critical priorities, strengthening the well-being of vulnerable children and families is an opportunity California can’t miss.
Kim Cagno is the director of San Mateo County’s Department of Child Support Services.
