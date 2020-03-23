The good news is that people are pulling together during this Covid-19 crisis. Samaritan House and your local nonprofit organizations are here to help. To do it, we will need your help and your understanding.
Samaritan House provides essential services – food, access to shelter, health care – so we have to stay open to help thousands of our neighbors who have been struggling financially. With more people now out of work, we have stepped up the pace to meet greater demand. At the same time other nonprofits that depend on us have increased needs as well.
Those of us still open for service have incorporated lots of safety measures to control the spread of the virus. We are being very creative in how we deliver services, but that means some changes to how we operate. Food is now all packaged, case management such as rental assistance happens over the phone, as does whatever medical care can be delivered electronically. The rest of the medical care and all our shelter beds have to be delivered in person, and we continue to do that with the extra precautions.
We can do all this because we have an outpouring of extra interest and support from our neighbors and our local businesses. Restaurants, who can’t serve at their tables now, and other caterers have been offering safely prepared food for us to distribute to people who need it. Folks furloughed from work, students out of school, families and community groups have offered to volunteer. As long as they aren’t themselves at high risk, Samaritan House and our partner agencies can use that help. There’s lots more to do!
At the same time, we need your understanding. All of our nonprofit agencies still serving need you to be patient with us. It takes a lot of time and energy to manage this rapid change, in our case to manage almost 3,700 volunteers at Samaritan House, while we have reduced staff, some of whom have to remain at home and most are now working remotely.
Please understand that all of this requires a lot of extra resources. It takes funding that for many of us is in short supply. Samaritan House had to postpone our Main Event, our only fundraising event of the year, and several of our fellow agencies have done likewise during the shelter in place order. So right now we need your donations to serve all this extra need.
Samaritan House runs largely on donations of goods and services, as well as funds. Your good instinct to send everything you can is not what we need. Some things we might normally accept we cannot take now, such as clothing or unpackaged food. For a list of what is truly helpful at this time, go straight to our website: samaritanca.org. The same goes for our partner agencies across the county. Send only the goods that are requested. Otherwise if you want to help, then donate funds so that we can purchase what we truly need (and support our local businesses as well.)
Find the cause local to you, one you believe in, and check online for how you can be most helpful.
This crisis has been met with considerable confusion. You are not imagining that. Some of our government, businesses and nonprofit agencies were ready for this, many not, due to the scale and the speed of contagion. We know that feeling confused and helpless creates a lot of anxiety.
Know that we are not helpless - not you, not us. As a community we are strong, adaptable and resilient. This new disease may have caught us off guard, but we are catching up with strategies that will succeed. Start by securing your own household from the virus, then find out where any help you can give will be best put to work.
The antidote to feeling helpless is helping others.
And if you, yourself or your neighbors need service, thanks to our truly great community, we are here for you.
Bart Charlow is the CEO of Samaritan House.
