February is Black History Month. It started in 1926 when historian Carter G. Woodson announced the second week in February as “Negro History Week.” He chose this week to align with the commemoration of the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, whose birthdays are Feb. 12 and 14 respectively. His initial purpose was not only to honor the memory of these two notable men in the experience of Black people in America, but also to highlight the numerous contributions Blacks had made, in spite of the continued oppression of the day, to American society. By the time of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, Woodson’s Negro History Week had grown into Black History Month.
One piece of Black history I would like to share with you today is the history of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or the NAACP. The NAACP is the oldest and largest civil rights organization in America. It was founded in 1909 in New York City in response to the ongoing violence against African Americans throughout the nation. The founders of the NAACP were an interracial group of activists; its first president was white attorney Moorfield Storey. Advocating for anti-lynching laws was a key focal point of the organization in its early years. The NAACP, with Thurgood Marshall as the lead attorney, was instrumental in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954, which outlawed segregation in public schools. The NAACP was one of the organizers of the March on Washington in 1963, where the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” speech. The NAACP also lobbied for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited discrimination based on race, religion, sex or national origin. The organization also successfully lobbied for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which prohibited racial discrimination in voting.
The NAACP’s approach over the years has been more focused on working through the legislative and judicial channels, and through mass communications and public education than more direct actions, like protests. The NAACP will engage in peaceful protest when that action is called for. But the organization has found its approach to be effective. Its members continue to work tirelessly to advocate for legislation, and for judgments that bring the promise of “justice for all” closer to all of us.
The NAACP today is made up of approximately 500,000 members dispersed over more than 2,200 branches. One of those branches is right here in San Mateo County. The San Mateo Branch of the NAACP is one of the most unique and diverse in the state. We are a completely volunteer group of people from a variety of ethnicities, socioeconomic backgrounds and faith traditions, banded together by our commitment to the mission of the NAACP: to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. Although we have made progress over the years, America has not yet reached that place where we can say race-based discrimination does not exist. However, we have a framework in our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution that no other nation in the world has. We have the potential to do it. But until we do, the NAACP throughout the nation and in San Mateo County will continue its work, history and legacy. When we as a nation ultimately reach the goal of equity and equality for all, it will not only be a victory for Black Americans or brown Americans, but for all Americans.
The Rev. Lorrie Owens is the president of the San Mateo branch of the NAACP. For more information about the San Mateo NAACP visit naacpsanmateo.org.
