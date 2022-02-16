A Saturday afternoon in February and I’m sitting in the Reading Room at the Burlingame Library. A wintry sunlight slants through the windows and across the long tables where other folks are quietly ensconced with their books, their computers, their pens and paper.
The room has a high ceiling, like a church, and an enormous window on one end that looks out on the now bare trees. A woman sitting near me stares out this window, lost in her thoughts, then suddenly glances over at me and smiles. She holds up the book she’s reading — an essay collection by the writer Ann Patchett — smiles again, then continues her reading.
I’d actually already read the book. In it, Patchett mentions she’s often been struck by how what we learn when young — the things we could never imagine needing — make it possible to meet what life will ask of us later.
During my freshman year in college, I spent hours at the campus library. Much of the time I was studying for a class, but in my tentative acclimation to 1960s college life, I found the library to be a calming refuge: a place both public and private, a shared space that also provided solitude. Getting lost amid the endless stacks, I’d eventually pull down a book I didn’t know I was searching for. Like magic, it would suddenly appear, some title that seemed interesting, some subject or author that was unfamiliar to me.
I’d then find a comfortable seat and, nesting myself there — free now of whatever distractions might await me beyond the library’s walls — embark, for awhile, on a reading adventure that was a little less of me and a bit more about other people. Characters who I’d never met, but if the words were written skillfully, their living and breathing, as I turned the pages, would come to matter to me a great deal.
The writer V.S. Pritchett calls this experience “unselfing oneself” and it is, I’ve learned, just one of the gifts libraries bestow upon us when entering their doors.
We often think of libraries as physical places — bricks and mortar — but, for me, they exist, too, as an idea, a hope. It’s not only a place of trust — you’ll return what you borrow — but libraries are also compellingly nonjudgmental. Enter as the person you are and it will shelter you. Different backgrounds, passions and interests are the bedrock upon which libraries exist. Essentially owned by no one, libraries treat everyone as enthusiastic tourists, tourists eager for more information, more knowledge, more of what’s possible if one is eager to explore.
My wife and I are frequent visitors to San Miguel de Allende, a city on the central plains of Mexico. Several blocks from its main square is another type of public square where folks come to congregate and intermingle — its library, the second largest bilingual one in Mexico.
Near its entrance is a stone wall with names of volunteers who’ve aided the library through the years. It’s a list of both Spanish and English surnames. Though this wall is certainly something physical, something that recognizes these people born in different places — all of them artisans of the public good — it’s a reminder, too, that a library’s empathetic world offers its citizenship to everyone, no matter their circumstances or origins. It’s a place, I once read, where the lonely can be less lonely, the bored less bored, and the curious more enlightened.
I’ve often thought that each of us, perhaps for a year, should work as librarians.
We’d certainly have to provide a place of safety and protection for the diversity of knowledge and culture that would meet upon the common ground of the library. Perhaps, some of our time would be helping people improve their English or organizing a lecture on the history of voting rights in America. Or delivering books to the elderly isolated at home or aiding the unemployed search for jobs on the internet. Or leading story times for toddlers who are just entering the transformative world of words or purchasing fiction that allows patrons of any age to gaze through eyes not their own.
But our charge would be greater than just these tasks. It would be to create a visionary inclusion within the library; to build — beyond its brick and mortar — openness in the humanity and aspiration we allowed to flourish there. We’d witness, then, the fruits of our labor: the impact such a democratic institution — this openhearted arm of the community — has on our collective souls.
Then, perhaps, after our employment ended, we’d be able to take the public library’s noble quest and stepping from its doors, create a world that more closely resembles the one we had just left behind.
Mike Nagler is a member of the Burlingame Library Board of Trustees.
