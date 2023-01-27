Zhishen Liu, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, Jose Romero Perez, Aixiang Zhang, Qizhong Cheng, Yet Bing, Jingzhi Lu.
I write their names so that we acknowledge the lives that were taken senselessly by gun violence.
As we approach the end of January 2023, we’re about to have more gun deaths in our country than our peers do for the entire year. In the United States, there have been more than 3,000 gun deaths this month and it hurts so bad that this week, it violated us so closely, in our beloved and peaceful Half Moon Bay. No one is safe from gun violence until we all are.
As a gun violence prevention activist, I am always on alert with the constant bombardment of shootings around the country and in our state. In my role as state communications lead for Moms Demand Action in California, I have the unfortunate job of speaking on this issue, particularly when there is a shooting that draws a lot of media attention. The shooting in Half Moon Bay hit me especially hard, as did the Pulse Shooting in Orlando, or the El Paso shooting a few years ago — because these are shootings that impact my communities.
On Tuesday, I was in Half Moon Bay assisting one of the organizations providing basic services to the survivors and their families. I can only describe the experience as feeling as if I was at a wake, where people are still in shock at the loss of a loved one. Those families were there to get food, clothing, temporary housing and financial assistance.
One person there said to me, “How do you give someone’s safety back? We can give them money and resources, but I can’t write you a check for your safety.” Another farmworker talked about how the shooter lived amongst them and that they still don’t understand why the shooter did what he did. But what we do know is that when a mental health crisis and a gun join forces, the outcome can be very deadly. Half Moon Bay has paid the price of this deadly combination and all that is left to do by us, the community, is to demand more action to keep our community safe. Today we mourn. Tomorrow we fight for safer communities. Let’s turn our grief into purpose.
Gun violence prevention is work done at many levels: It’s done at home by storing guns safely, or making sure that our friends, family and neighbors do the same; it’s done in our community by asking our elected leaders to pass common sense legislation, and enforcing them, that are proven to keep us safe, like red flag laws (called Gun Violence Restraining Orders in California), holding the gun industry accountable, and making data collection on gun violence a legal requirement. It’s up to us to get informed on the facts, like that owning a gun doesn’t make you safer, but instead, greatly increases the risk of death of ourselves or a loved one, and we should be told that, especially if we’re about to buy a gun.
Feb. 1-7 is National Gun Violence Survivors Week and I encourage you to visit momentsthatsurvive.org to read about survivor stories and learn more about how you can get involved. And, if you were impacted by gun violence at any point in your life, you can submit and share your story. Survivors live among us, walking through life holding onto the pain of a loved one being taken away or their own life was almost taken.
My heart is broken; but, my desire to keep going in the fight against gun violence is renewed. I want to make Gun Violence un-American, but it’s not something we can do alone. We must collectively get behind the movement and show our elected leaders just how unified America is to put an end to gun violence.
If you want to help the victims of the Half Moon Bay shooting, please donate or spread the word about Coastside Hope (coastsidehope.org) and ALAS (alasdreams.com) — two local nonprofits currently aiding the survivors and their families.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident and community organizer. He currently serves as California chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America state communications lead.
