Pacific Gas and Electric is in legal and financial trouble over fire damages it has caused by neglecting maintenance of its power lines. So much so that the company is in bankruptcy court. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to reorganize with some of its debts reduced or eliminated.
Two groups dominated by hedge funds are vying before the bankruptcy judge for control of PG&E: One represents the “old” PG&E, and the second is a group of so-called “vulture” hedge funds. They both look forward to many billions in state guaranteed loans to help pay some of the fire victims. In addition, they both claim they will raise more money via corporate bonds.
There is a third option emerging. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is leading a group to explore a customer-owned cooperative as a PG&E successor. A customer-owned cooperative wouldn’t pay an 8% to 12% return on investment to shareholders like PG&E does, because the shareholders would be its customers. It wouldn’t owe federal taxes. It wouldn’t pay the large numbers of lobbyists and lawyers that PG&E currently uses to get its way with the California Public Utilities Commission and the state Legislature.
However, a customer-owned cooperative would be able to obtain low-interest municipal bonds to help pay fire victims and rebuild outdated infrastructure. All told, it would seem to have a 10% to 20% financial advantage over the hedge fund ownership options.
The PG&E successor that emerges from bankruptcy next July will face very serious challenges, in addition to the financial and legal ones stemming from the fires. Its primary business is a now decrepit transmission and distribution grid, parts of which are up to 100 years old. Aging transmission towers need to be repaired or replaced. High-voltage transmission lines in high fire danger areas may need to be insulated, so that if they do break, only the tip of the wire is live. Another alternative is technology that senses when a wire breaks and cuts the power.
In the near future, we must reimagine the distribution grid to accommodate the large number of electric vehicles and their charging stations necessary to combat climate change. When these additional distribution lines are planned, a closed loop configuration with two separate lines into communities would lessen power shutoffs for areas that aren’t in immediate fire danger, instead of the radial spoke design currently in favor.
Current PG&E workers will be needed in a successor company, and as union workers, their benefits and pensions will be protected. They will be the ones trimming vegetation and rebuilding transmission lines so they’re safe. Years of poor maintenance and neglect that caused the fires can’t be overcome immediately. It will take time, and a change in company culture to one that values safety over profits. Will that “safety over profits” culture arise in a hedge fund-controlled company?
There’s also a climate change component to the bankruptcy proceeding. The Sierra Club says that CO2 released by the fires, mostly caused by PG&E’s negligent maintenance of its lines, is roughly equivalent to the savings in CO2 emissions afforded by a year of renewable electric power in California. That’s a lot, and it’s discouraging. It is imperative that we decrease the fire-related CO2 release for the future of a livable planet, as well as for fire victims.
Liccardo’s group is in its very early days, yet many elected officials have already signed a letter to the CPUC supporting the effort with copies sent to the governor and Legislature. Gov. Newsom has a large stake in the bankruptcy proceeding, as evidenced by his rejection of PG&E’s $13.5 billion settlement with fire victims. Let’s make sure that all of our money and capital go toward the fire victims and actually solving the problems of the electric grid, rather than enriching hedge fund owners.
John Keener is a director emeritus of Peninsula Clean Energy, however this editorial represents his own opinion. He is also a former councilman and mayor of Pacifica.
