Despite the headline-grabbing layoffs in the tech sector, many local companies are still hiring. The jobs are there, making this a time of considerable potential for the unemployed and underemployed to find new opportunities.
But for many folks, particularly those who lost jobs during the depths of the pandemic, just having work experience is often not enough to get a job. Sometimes there are hardships that prevent someone from even making it to an interview.
The counties of Santa Clara and San Mateo have recently experimented with innovative and novel ways to help residents looking to launch, relaunch or change careers. These programs consider the “whole person,” providing not just workforce assistance, such as skills assessment and job boards, but also a comprehensive range of supportive services custom-tailored to each participant. This suite of services gives job applicants the best possible chance to secure meaningful employment and a livable wage.
Our counties have partnered with NOVAworks, a nonprofit employment and training agency, to launch the “Whole Person Pilot” program designed to help some of our hardest-to-place residents. In addition, the city of South San Francisco, in partnership with San Mateo County, Job Train and the Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center, has established an Economic Advancement Center in South San Francisco as a one-stop shop for job seekers and budding entrepreneurs. Two more centers are under development, in North Fair Oaks and Half Moon Bay.
Too often, workforce development programs offer one-off training for one specific need, such as interviewing skills or resume writing. Those are important skills, but may not address the range of supports that any one individual may need to sustain their household during a job search, and allow them to successfully meet with potential employers. In terms of the skills, training and resources needed to enter and remain in the workforce, job seeking individuals often face challenges related to housing, transportation, food insecurity or taking care of loved ones.
That’s why “whole person” programs are so essential. They ask each client “What specific assistance do you need?” For example, Teresa, a participant in the San Mateo County NOVAworks pilot, was provided with food and transportation support, in addition to computer skills training, to provide her with the stability she needed to schedule interviews. She was hired full time at Target with benefits and received a $6 per hour increase over her prior salary.
Eduardo, a 46-year-old NOVAworks participant and resident of Santa Clara County, had been working “survival” jobs as an Uber and limousine driver. His $17 per hour earnings, however, were not enough to support his family of four. Eduardo worked in property management in Brazil and expressed a desire to return to his previous career. NOVAworks not only helped him update his resume but connected him to employers in the property management field. Eduardo is now interviewing.
Michael, a single father of three and another NOVAworks participant from San Mateo County, was laid off as an office manager. After the program provided him with job-search assistance, food, car payment and gas support, he now is working and was recently promoted to program coordinator ($4 per hour increase over his prior salary). At the Economic Advancement Center, 55 clients already have found new opportunities.
Or, consider Mariz, a 26-year-old Santa Clara County participant who has worked in low paying commission-based sales jobs and in the restaurant industry but would like to become a truck driver. NOVAworks worked with her to research and identify class A truck driving training programs.
What’s innovative about the whole person approach is that it’s not just about helping somebody find a job; it’s also about providing the support the individual might need in terms of accessing housing, child care, transportation or other safety net services to help the individual successfully return to work.
These partnerships couldn’t come at a better time. Given the combination of inflation and the high cost of living in our area, securing a job with potential for advancement can be the difference between thriving and homelessness.
While we continue to address the ongoing economic hardships of many in our region, we are encouraged by the results of these innovative pilot programs.
Joe Simitian is the Santa Clara County supervisor for District Five, which includes Palo Alto, Stanford, Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Cupertino, Saratoga, Monte Sereno, Los Gatos, and portions of San Jose. Dave Pine currently serves as president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. He represents District 1, which includes Burlingame, Hillsborough, Millbrae and portions of San Bruno and South San Francisco; the unincorporated communities of San Mateo Highlands, Baywood Park and Burlingame Hills; and the San Francisco Airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.