As an elected representative of my community, I feel strongly that City Council decisions should be based upon the benefit they bring to the city as a whole. Leadership decisions often involve putting aside one’s personal preferences and focusing on what may be in the best interest of a unified city. It is our role as councilmembers to represent the entire community. We pride ourselves on engaging the community in decision making and promoting civic engagement. As an elected official, it’s my charge to listen to all voices and weigh tough choices with the goal of building a stronger community.
On Nov. 12, 2019, the San Mateo City Council appointed a new member to fill a one-year term resulting from former deputy mayor Maureen Freschet’s recent resignation. In November 2020, voters will ultimately decide who should fill that seat for a full four-year term.
To fill the temporary vacancy, we issued a call for civic-minded candidates and considered six very impressive applicants. During this public process, we listened to input from many community members and one candidate in particular was backed by a contingency of folks who felt they had historically been underrepresented in local government.
It was up to four councilmembers to decide who should join us on the dais and after the first round of voting, the council was deadlocked 2-2. If we had continued at a deadlock, we would have adjourned the meeting without a decision.
According to the City Charter, if the deadlock continued past Nov. 30, the mayor is authorized to unilaterally make an appointment to fill the council vacancy. In hearing from community members who felt excluded and underrepresented, a unilateral decision by a single person did not seem appropriate. A collective council decision appeared to be the most democratic way to proceed.
We had a tough choice to make, and I believe both candidates care deeply about their community. Initially, I voted for the candidate who I felt had the most experience as such criteria was the basis for past councilmember decisions in similar circumstances. However, when it became clear the deadlock would continue, I ultimately decided that unifying our community and being responsive to those asking for representation was paramount. I changed my vote because I felt that I needed to consider unifying the community as a whole.
I have great respect for anyone who is passionate about service to their community and pride myself on being a responsive representative. We have tough and promising work ahead, and I look forward to working collaboratively with this council so that all viewpoints of the city are thoroughly considered.
Diane Papan is the mayor of San Mateo.
