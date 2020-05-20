Much has been said and written over the last couple of months about vaccines. About what might finally be the protection against the invisible threat that surrounds us.
During this same time — in our isolation and waiting — we may have experienced our own individual vaccines, not necessarily to protect us from illness, but something that’s helped to inoculate us — if even for a little while — from worry and remoteness and just plain tedium.
Baking a cake. Reading a fairy tale to a child. Watching a TV series we always meant to get to.
My wife and I have an old cartoon on our refrigerator of a man walking a dog. The dog is talking to the man, saying: “Who are you going to listen to? The voices in your head or your best friend?”
We’ll take our vaccines from wherever they may come.
One of mine is thinking each day about a place without walls, a place I truly miss.
Each weekday morning before the pandemic, I volunteered at the Burlingame Library. I lent a hand in its bookstore-donated books that sold for a dollar or two and helped fund various library programs.
About half an hour before the library opened its doors, I usually wandered over to the children’s area and sat down on a sofa. Behind me was a large window that looked out between several trees onto Primrose Avenue.
In front of me were shelves of children’s books, and painted on the walls above me were murals — Aladdin and his Magic Carpet was one — depicting fairy tales from my childhood.
Sitting there always made me recall the first library I frequented as a child — my mother took me there — in San Mateo. The building was torn down long ago, but what I most remember about it was that the women who worked there — they were all women in those days — were always happy to hand me a book that I probably did not know existed, but that they thought I’d be interested in all the same.
Even though I was only a kid, the librarians treated me with the same respect that any reader in a public library deserved. And as a child, you take note of adults who treat you with respect.
I suppose this really wasn’t the first library I ever visited. That would be the library in my parent’s house. It was not a lending library, of course, but there were books everywhere about everything — art, politics, sports, history, fiction. But what made it similar to a library was that I could borrow any book I wanted and sit in a comfortable chair and be swept away. It’s where I first learned why libraries are so essential: There were no walls, no barriers to where my reading desires might take me. I could wander wherever I might like and pull from a shelf any book I might want and be transported into lives that were not my own, but in the reading of these other voices I was enlarged, because they helped me to find my own voice.
And, of course, a public library still does this.
The writer Joe Queenan has said that because libraries are not bound by narrow class or economic or cultural strictures, they cater to everyone, like the clouds above us or the birds that fill those skies. They’re a glorious creation hiding in plain sight.
And whether it’s providing computers for folks without them, or a coding class for teenage girls, or a sewing group for companionship, or a program about immigration from Mexico or, simply the surprise of discovering a book on a shelf that once upon a time you had meant to read about breaking the color barrier in baseball, a public library, with outstretched arms, offers its own sort of vaccine.
A vaccine against the virus of division and malice that often exists beyond its walls.
In its multitude of points of view, it offers the gift of comity, of generosity, toward what we may not yet know, and the power this new knowing has to diminish what separates us. If we explore what it has to offer, it invites us to look beyond ourselves into the lives of others and combat the fear of diversity, which can be like a sickness to an enduring democracy.
By deepening and expanding what lies beyond our own experience, a library strives to complete us.
I miss sitting on that sofa in the mornings. I miss this particular vaccine. This gazing upon the library just before it opens, just before its congregation of citizens enters. This place so essential to the well-being of our democracy, this protector of our many voices.
Mike Nagler is a trustee on the Burlingame Library Board.
