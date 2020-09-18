As the sun sets this Friday evening, Jews around the world will celebrate Rosh Hashanah — the beginning of the Jewish New Year. What is typically a joyous, contemplative communal observance, marked by shared meals, sweet round Challah bread and apples dipped in honey, will be complicated, as so many of our national and personal celebrations have been since we started sheltering in place. Synagogue worship will take place over Zoom, more holiday meals will be consumed alone than ever before, and the symbolism of the new year’s honey-sweetness will be tinged with the grief we are all feeling for the state of our world, for the suffering of so many in San Mateo County.
Yet, I hear the call to celebrate Rosh Hashanah this year more hopefully and urgently than ever before as a rabbi. While we may be limited in our ability to share potlucks or sing indoors, we maintain our greatest tool of spiritual resilience — the power of shaping communal narrative: recalling where we have been as a people, and reflecting on where we find ourselves in 2020, to envision a more just, united and liberated year ahead.
Rosh Hashanah draws on the power of memory and sacred story to inform the change we believe to be possible. Ancestral narratives of emerging from constricting times inspire faith in our creative ability to heal today. This year, especially, we must make sure that everyone has a place in the communal story of healing and emergence that we tell — regardless of faith background, ethnicity, ZIP code, gender or other marker of difference. We seek a redemptive transformation of circumstances that include us all.
With that end in mind, where do we begin our story? Tradition suggests we must first share about what is broken, to trust a sustained experience of healing and wholeness. Along with reciting sacred biblical stories on Rosh Hashanah, we hear the blast of the shofar, a ram’s horn that serves as a wake-up call to the new year. The sequence of the blasts are telling: One full sound — demanding ”WAKE UP EVERYONE” is followed by repeated broken blasts, before concluding on a long, reverberating note of wholeness.
Each year, at this time, we ask: \What brokenness must we be awake to as a community, to move toward a vision of repair? In 2020’s San Mateo County, brokenness abounds, as it does in nearly every corner of our nation. Specifically, we are called to tell the story of neighbors threatened with eviction and losing incomes that make the difference between food on the table or hunger. We are called to wake up to cases of police brutality surfacing where compassionate mental health intervention is needed. We are especially called to reckon with the injustice of systemic racism affecting the lives of Black and brown San Mateo County residents every day. The truth of this brokenness pierces our hearts open, just as the blast of the shofar must pierce our eardrums with uncomfortable clarity.
Once awake to our collective suffering, we can begin to tell the story of the change that’s possible. In this process, just as I draw inspiration from our biblical narratives of resilience, I draw inspiration from contemporary faith leaders throughout California who are calling for a new moral narrative — one that tells the truth of where we are as a people, and demands we wake up to new justice possibilities this holy pre-election season.
Together, we must tell a story where we prioritize racial justice with our voices and our votes, where we dismantle punitive systems that keep Black and brown bodies disproportionally criminalized, where we resource our education systems to communicate to all students “you matter.” Each of us has the opportunity, through our votes and voter engagement efforts, to make this fall of 2020 a truly holy season, and a chapter in our collective Californian story we will be proud to tell for years to come.
This year, when we blow the shofar to herald the new year, we must be sure all of our neighbors hear that we are awake to the brokenness in our world, and ready to shape the larger moral narrative of our beloved California to be one of courageous interdependence, collective healing and restorative justice.
Rabbi Laura Rumpf serves as a rabbi at Peninsula Temple Beth El in San Mateo and is a member of the Peninsula Solidarity Cohort — an interfaith network of clergy committed to a more just San Mateo County, where all belong.
(2) comments
As Catholics we are asked to question as well these days on why both Biden and Pelosi support the killing of unborn children and still call themselves Catholics. I agree with the author, that this is a time to wake up and make those changes we want and re-elect Trump and send hypocrites like Nancy and Joe into their sunset. The Jewish people have no better friend than president Trump and it should be a no brainer for them to vote for him. That will be the start of the healing we are all looking for. Shalom
As part of the upcoming Yom Kippur high holiday, I once read the following in the prayer book: "In its emphasis on humility, Kol Nidre provides a corrective to the toxic certainties of polarized discourse. What if we approached each other with the humility to recognize that our most confident convictions will always be qualified by the limits of our own knowledge and understanding?" Rabbi David Stern
G-d, what a wonderful world that would be.
--
Michael B. Reiner, PhD, is a higher education consultant and educational researcher. Previously, he was a professor of psychology and college administrator at City University of New York (CUNY), Miami Dade College, the Riverside Community College District, and the San Mateo County Community College District. mreiner32205@gmail.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-b-reiner-phd-14057551/
