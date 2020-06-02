Like the outstanding men and women I serve with every day, I am proud to be a police officer and honored to work side by side with the most dedicated individuals I have ever known.
Recently, our noble profession has been marred by a few within our ranks who clearly do not share the same reverence for our responsibility to those we serve, and our commitment to protecting all within our communities. We acknowledge and hold accountable those entrusted to wear the badge who’ve committed unthinkable acts. It is now, and always has been, our responsibility to ensure that the hideous actions of a few do not represent the integrity, commitment and compassion for our communities that we all share. We take our oaths seriously and could not be more frustrated, angry and disappointed in those few that do not.
It would be irresponsible for anyone to promise that an incident like the one that occurred in Minneapolis will never happen again. It is just as irresponsible to fail to seek any measures possible to ensure that it doesn’t. The San Mateo Police Department’s motto is “Protect with Honor. Serve with Pride.” We are a police department that prides itself on transparency, in good times and bad. A failure to engage in direct conversation with our community during a time such as this would be a failure to meet this standard. To promote this level of engagement, we will host a Virtual Town Hall on Tuesday evening. This conversation will include a representative from our San Mateo branch of the NAACP, pastors from our local churches, our mayor, county officials and representatives from our own Police Officers’ Association.
Our objective in San Mateo is to protect and preserve the quality of life for all who live, work and frequent our fine city. We also realize that police officers are human and will sometimes make mistakes, even when well intentioned. The senseless tragedy of Mr. George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis is not one of these mistakes. Rather, it is yet another reminder of how much work must be done to promote a society where everyone is afforded equitable treatment and protections under the law. We have, and will continue to have, no tolerance for those who choose to tarnish the badge or our commitment to serve and do what is right. No person, regardless of race, sex or creed should ever be afraid to reside, work in or visit any community within our nation.
I am fortunate to maintain a diverse and educated workforce; officers are provided the most advanced training and are held accountable for their actions. Officers receive continual instruction and are trained to recognize the difference between racial bias and signs of criminal or suspicious activity. We’ve invested in extensive procedural justice training, crisis intervention techniques, advanced de-escalation communication tactics, implemented the use of body-worn cameras to ensure transparency and have embraced California’s Act to Save Lives (AB 392).
We are lucky to serve an incredibly supportive community and work to continually discuss trends, concerns and keep our residents informed on both policing and engagement fronts. By hosting a Virtual Town Hall to discuss these important topics with our residents, we want to hear from you and learn what more we can do to better serve you as your police department and provide the safety and quality of life expected within the city of San Mateo.
We must respond to criminal actions with justice, show compassion for those who need guidance and communicate in an empathetic and understanding manner. Together, let’s move toward a more equitable and just future.
Ed Barberini is the police chief for the city of San Mateo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.