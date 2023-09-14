Chris Sturken

Chris Sturken

The Aug. 28 meeting of the Redwood City Council was a missed opportunity for keeping residents healthy and housed. The council could have directed staff to simply study an anti-harassment policy and strengthen just cause for eviction with the right to return. No decision would have been made that night; however, the council did make the decision not to act, in spite of the testimony they heard from tenants and landlords. My hope is that the council will revisit their decision.

On that evening, the council told tenants to wait for justice. According to the Bay Area Equity Atlas, our Redwood City tenants represent half of our residents, and 52% are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than one-third of their income on rent, and people of color disproportionately represent tenants due to a long history of discrimination in homeownership. Being denied in this way is all too familiar for members of historically excluded communities. For example, following Martin Luther King Jr.’s jailing for civil disobedience against segregation, white moderates told King to wait. King famously wrote in response, “For years now I have heard the word ‘Wait!’ ... This ‘Wait’ has almost always meant ‘Never.’ We must come to see, with one of our distinguished jurists, that ‘justice too long delayed is justice denied.’”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription