The Aug. 28 meeting of the Redwood City Council was a missed opportunity for keeping residents healthy and housed. The council could have directed staff to simply study an anti-harassment policy and strengthen just cause for eviction with the right to return. No decision would have been made that night; however, the council did make the decision not to act, in spite of the testimony they heard from tenants and landlords. My hope is that the council will revisit their decision.
On that evening, the council told tenants to wait for justice. According to the Bay Area Equity Atlas, our Redwood City tenants represent half of our residents, and 52% are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than one-third of their income on rent, and people of color disproportionately represent tenants due to a long history of discrimination in homeownership. Being denied in this way is all too familiar for members of historically excluded communities. For example, following Martin Luther King Jr.’s jailing for civil disobedience against segregation, white moderates told King to wait. King famously wrote in response, “For years now I have heard the word ‘Wait!’ ... This ‘Wait’ has almost always meant ‘Never.’ We must come to see, with one of our distinguished jurists, that ‘justice too long delayed is justice denied.’”
On that night, the Rev. Penny Nixon echoed his same sentiment: “Those in power always have the power to delay. I have been on the other side of being delayed rights, being delayed a full part of a community, and it’s so disheartening to be an issue rather than a person.”
This reality is one I struggle with as well, not only as a renter, but also as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. We are often told to wait for full membership in our society. Meanwhile, our history is being banned, our gender affirming health care denied, and our right to marry threatened. We are being told to wait, not now, maybe never.
Choosing to study an anti-harassment policy and strengthening just cause for eviction with the right to return would have sent a message of hope to tenants and landlords. As a landlord, you can enjoy your property free from harassment. This is not a guarantee for tenants. An anti-harassment policy would prohibit bad actors from harassing their tenants as means to coerce them into leaving voluntarily. As a landlord, you can expect to keep your home indefinitely. This is not a guarantee for tenants. Stronger just cause requires a landlord to have a legitimate reason for an eviction beginning on day one of tenancy. As a landlord, if you move out of your home temporarily for a remodel you can expect to move back in upon its completion. This is not a guarantee for tenants. Right to return is giving a tenant first right of refusal after a renovation has been completed.
Tenants called upon the council to take action against harassment and poor living conditions and have been waiting for over two years. I cannot unsee the images of cockroaches, bed bugs and mold, and the countless stories of renovation-related evictions told by my neighbors. My hope is that the council will revisit the anti-harassment policy and strengthen just cause for eviction with the right to return. No one should have to wait for justice. I hope you will join me in calling upon the council to reconsider their decision.
Chris Sturken is a member of the Redwood City Council, but writes as an individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.