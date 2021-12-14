As I sat reading in a bedroom chair, I could hear JoAnneh, my wife, on the phone in the kitchen. Her words were muffled, but I was sure I heard my own name being spoken here and there in the conversation. There was a certain lighthearted lilt to my wife’s voice that reassured me as I listened, a lilt that through the years, in other vaguely overheard calls, has certainly not been there. We’ve been married twice to one another, and to paraphrase the writer Laurie Colwin, our love once seemed foolish, until we discovered it was correct.
The wedding ring I now wear isn’t the same one I once wore in our first marriage — a poignant symbol of our first failure — and my wife and I both have the scars upon our hearts to prove it. But this second wedding band seems more profound to me because a thing often doesn’t seem real until one is close enough to it, and this particular ring reminds me how close I came to losing the very foundation of my days.
Our experience together reminds me of one of those crazy, rickety tunnels from my childhood that some neighbor kid built in his parent’s living room or backyard — boards or sheets and blankets all strung together — where, perhaps, a slight push and a leap of faith might have been needed to enter. And where something unexpected might have happened — a board caved in or a blanket or sheet fell on our heads. Someone might even have gotten a little lost so that a sibling or friend had to come to the rescue.
Yet something quite wonderful also happened on those journeys. We started off jittery and excited, and when we came out we felt like we’d been someplace. Someplace not exactly like anywhere we’d been before, this leap that led us to a surprising passage of wonder.
And that’s the way my wife and I felt after we were married again.
Our leap of faith had been rewarded.
Thinking of this makes me consider not only my marriage, but also the marriage we all experience to our country, to America. This one feels, many days, like a cautionary tale of a love that’s gone terribly wrong. The mood of the nation reminds me of the sort of paralyzing pain that only a collapsing love can engender.
I’ve only read about the America prior to my birth, so I don’t really know what it was like to live during, say, the Civil War or the Depression. But now, with everybody seemingly searching for the worst in everybody else, in ways that reinvent themselves more grotesquely each day, this particular unsteady time feels, to me, like something that hasn’t gone on before.
And, of course, there’s not another country like this one, that if I divorced America and remarried, could replace it. There are no other suitors waiting in the wings who on bended knee will offer me this precise land, the one that was forged from revolution, bathed in all its glory, calamity and promise.
So as I write this, I keep glancing at my wedding ring — that symbol of renewed steadfastness — and wonder if it doesn’t have something to impart to me that’s transferable to my union with America.
In the best of marriages, each partner makes the other a better person. My wife certainly makes me funnier, smarter. But, most importantly — and this has been a difficult lesson to learn — she makes me pay attention. I’m never going to monitor our relationship with the passion she employs, but ignoring what’s right in front of my heart, I know, isn’t the path forward. And that path, from one place to another, from one understanding to another, is sometimes about persevering when neither of us might be at our best.
A democratic society, too, must always be moving forward, must always be growing and overcoming. It must pay attention. And this takes attentive citizens who examine the world about them — the world they inhabit with partners who they often struggle to understand — and then participate in that society because that’s what responsible citizens do. Even when boards and blankets fall upon our heads, even when we feel lost and need another’s hand to journey through a dark passage.
Many of us feel lost now, as if the unbridgeable divisions between us are irreparable. Behind my mask, there are days I certainly feel that way. But even on those days, I try never to forget how every few months my wife takes our wedding rings to a neighborhood jeweler to be cleaned and shined. Our second rings — these symbols of steadfastness, willingness and perseverance — the ones we both thought would never again be circling our fingers.
Mike Nagler is a trustee on the Burlingame Library Board.
