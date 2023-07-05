The Supreme Court’s decision to reject and gut affirmative action programs represents a major victory for Asians, who labelled the practice discriminatory.
I warmly welcome the Supreme Court’s ruling curtailing race-conscious university admissions in the United States.
We have all heard the stereotypes: Asians are the best at math, children are only to become lawyers or doctors, and any offspring that aren’t admitted to an Ivy League university are disowned. These clichés may sound funny, but they reflect our values and history, and I am not ashamed to be from a community that cherishes scholarship. Immigrant Asians came to this country with nothing but a dream of a better life for their children. They suffered taxing manual labour and endured flagrant racism all so they could send their kids to school. They believed education could unlock a better life through opportunities that were never available to them.
Asians are quite conscious of the sacrifices made for them and work hard in school. It helps explain why Asians have higher grades and test scores than any other race. Asian children also take up numerous extracurricular activities in order to enhance their chances of admission to a prestigious institution. After spending their formative years working hard and tirelessly studying, Asians are then forced to contend with a process known as affirmative action. For too long, we have tolerated this blatant form of racial discrimination against Asians.
How affirmative action worked at prestigious universities was, at minimum, suspect. At the final stage of Harvard’s admission process, they placed candidates on a “lop list” that only contained four pieces of information: legacy status, recruited athlete status, financial aid eligibility and race. As the Court wrote, “race is a determinative tip for a significant percentage of all admitted African American and Hispanic students.” Admissions officers frequently gave tentatively admitted candidates a “tip” if they were African American or Hispanic, but not if they were Asian or white.
University admissions are obviously zero-sum, so this “tip” given to some races directly hurts Asians’ chances. The statistics are more shocking: “Black applicants in the top four academic deciles are between four and ten times more likely to be admitted to Harvard than Asian applicants in those deciles.” Simply put, universities were significantly more likely to not accept Asians simply on the basis of their race. Such behavior is un-American, and it was therefore rightly ruled unconstitutional.
Our country has deeply rooted inequalities, and we have been repeatedly called to reckon with this reality in various aspects of American life, from marriage to police brutality, and from health care access to wealth disparities. Solving these inequalities will not and must not begin with stepping on the backs of Asians, or for that matter, any other protected class. Where does the path of progress go from here?
We should first demand consistency across the board and put an end to legacy admissions, the process in which universities give preference to children of alumni. The outcomes of legacy admissions and affirmative action are incompatible with each other. A study found 70% of Harvard legacy applicants were white and applicants disproportionately came from higher income households. If universities are truly concerned about diversity, they should start by examining their own legacy programs.
As a nation, we must redouble our investment in primary education. We have not made learning a core civic value, and our children underachieve compared to other countries. Teachers are severely underpaid and lack resources to teach increasingly large classes. School districts struggle to offer advanced classes to gifted students and instead hold them back in the name of equality. The poorest students go to class hungry. We can fix this by spending more money on our schools instead of allocating more money on corporate tax breaks or military expansion. Such funding will help millions exit an intergenerational loop of poverty.
We need to cap the cost of obtaining a higher education. Even as we make progress in reducing socioeconomic inequalities, one of the largest barriers that remains is the exorbitant cost of attending a four-year university. The fact that students who want to advance themselves have to go into crippling debt to do so is disgraceful and we should not normalize this expectation. Community colleges should be free, and legislation should be passed to limit the tuition universities can charge their students.
So many Asians, including me, can now breathe a sigh of relief knowing that affirmative action has been put to rest by the Supreme Court. We have never asked for special treatment, but simply to be treated equally to others. The journey to build a more perfect nation continues.
You You Xue is a Michelin-rated restaurateur. An alumnus of the University of Oxford, he now resides in Millbrae. He can be reached at youyouxue@gmail.com.
Does it occur to anyone that LTEs like this most often include the struggles that the parents endure to educate their kids? Is that somehow only happening in non-white families? Few families can send their children to universities without having to make sacrifices. I know, my wife and I sent two sons to UC campuses. We did not call that a struggle but an obligation and a privilege. I have yet to see the proportion of legacy versus affirmative action admissions and the associated graduation results. Bottom line is that the Court's decision was long overdue. It may actually reduce the number of marginally useful curriculums on our campuses, course material that was created to accommodate certain types of student.
Qualities that you are born with - that you have no control over - should mean nothing to anybody in any context. Children are only capable of using their basic senses to interpret situations - we as "adults" should be more evolved than that. I dont think anybody should be referred to as a color - thats very primal and basic. Race is truly a spectrum - there are no absolutes. Maybe because I am a so-called "white" Jewish kid who was raised by a Salvadorean woman in the MacArthur Park area do these things mean nothing to me. This whole race hustle thing is a joke. Dont judge people - take them at their word and their morals and values - and let their merits and accomplishments dictate their future. As God said - you will know them by their fruits. My mother told me as a kid that looks can be deceiving and to never judge a book by its cover - let people show you their true colors - and believe what you see.
