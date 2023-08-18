For many years, I taught fiction writing. I read and listened to hundreds of stories that arose from my students’ desire to make art — to create meaning out of feeling — while also witnessing what it was like for them to experience the art of others, in the stories of their fellow students that we read aloud each time we met. And, because of this, I often drove home from class not only with individual stories filling my head and heart, but also with the rich sense of community their existence had instilled within all of us. I wished this particular feeling within me would never end.
I remembered this experience recently when thinking about how easy it is, amidst the roiling toxicity of our current events, to lose sight of an exemplary achievement that, through our vote, we’ve brought into being.
The passage last November of the statewide Arts and Music in Schools Prop. 28 will provide annual funding — the initial year’s sum will be close to one billion dollars — for California’s K-12 public schools. Covering disciplines as varied as graphic design, music composition, visual arts, screenwriting, drama, painting, computer coding, photography, poetry and many others — this amount is greater than has ever been spent on arts education in America.
And, perhaps, best of all, in this age of debilitating partisanship and tribal narrowness, over 64% of California voters thought this was a truly worthy idea.
Art has a way of speaking to us out of the past in a way the history of a particular country may not. We’re often passive recipients of historical information, something we had to learn for a test once — quick: Recite the reasons for the War of 1812 — and then gradually forgot. But the reason art still speaks to us — whether it be a play, a painting, a piece of music — is that we can still actively participate in its existence, and it breathes into us the experience of being alive, of defining new possibilities. Listening to John Coltrane or reading Toni Morrison or watching Alfred Hitchcock might very well be the way our civilization makes a gift to all those civilizations that will follow us.
I know that all students can certainly learn, but different students learn differently. Diversity means not only our children’s various racial, cultural, sexual or gender orientations, but also the variety of voices speaking within each of them about who they are and what they may need to express. Of course, it’s so difficult to know precisely how or where these voices will lead. For some, knowing how numbers work will lead to one thing, for others, why there are clouds might lead to something else.
But the future often arises where it’s least expected.
The study of art is certainly laudable because it helps to develop a well-rounded human being. But art — all art, any kind of art — is good, too, because the future will contain things none of us can possibly yet know — in the health sciences, in technology, in climate change — and these discoveries will be made by our children, and by their children — and art, thinking creatively is essential to that discovery process. Because in art there are no wrong answers, no absolute true or false. Discovery will come from those people who have been encouraged to think beyond boundaries — who’ve been taught that it’s OK to exercise their brains in new dimensions, to trust that creative process that’s at work within them. To trust the exploration and the freedom that results. Art allows the brain to explore this expansiveness, and this expansiveness will discover the future.
But for many, the study of music or screenwriting or costume design may not lead to a future scientific breakthrough. For some, it will be for the very love of art itself — and being fully alive simply from the joy of making it. In the creation of a community theater or playing in a chamber music ensemble, in paintings exhibited in art galleries or novels read by book clubs in communities across the country.
What’s important, though, is that as a society we support everyone.
We live in a country that historically has done a mediocre job of funding the arts, and an even worse job of funding the arts for children. The citizens of California have voted overwhelmingly to change this. They have voted to protect and nurture and support what each student might express with their hearts, their minds and their imaginations. Whole lives can ride on this groundbreaking opportunity, an opportunity that confirms within our children — our students — that they not only have their own voice, but a voice that matters in this world.
Mike Nagler is a member of the Burlingame Library Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.