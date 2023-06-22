My wife, JoAnneh, and I recently spent time in Santa Barbara visiting some of my old college friends. I went to school there in the 1960s, and as Bruce Springsteen has said, sometimes what you forget is how much the past feels like home, which it certainly did during our stay.
To age can be a failure to remember, but I’ll always recall that we became friends when much of our time could be given over to seeking and finding friendships. Each of these folks represented a new world within me, a world not born until they arrived, and I certainly discovered myself by discovering them.
Perhaps this discovery was compelling to me because it took place in the 1960s, when belief in the betterment of our world and what our hearts could create felt newly powerful to so many of us in America — whether in the cause of civil rights or gay liberation or women’s equality. In the war we marched against, the climate we began to recognize would cease without our help, even in the songs of protest we hummed while cooking dinner, we knew a gift had been bestowed upon us and it felt unduplicable to be alive in that dawn.
My friends — and that time — taught me that to be truly alive in the world one needs to be aware of how each of us approaches the world differently, sees the world differently, and that no one should be foreclosed upon based on the character that resides within us.
Ann Patchett has written how often the lessons we learn when we’re young, the things we might never imagine needing years into the future, make it possible to meet what life will ask of us later.
On the way to Santa Barbara, JoAnneh and I stopped in several towns and visited their libraries. Like other people, I’ve many reasons these days to feel worried, distrustful, even alienated from my fellow citizens. But in one simple fact, I’m a true and optimistic believer: There’s a place that has the power to bring us together and that’s in the thousands of public libraries across the land. Libraries are more in the news these days, because the news is that some people think libraries have the wrong books on their shelves or their public programming presents a too inclusive and magnanimous approach to all. This opposition contests the very idea of difference itself. Libraries offer us — as the 1960s did for my friends and me — the gift of discovery, an awareness into points of view that can certainly diverge from our own.
And if we’re willing to accept the legitimacy of such divergent paths — for this is what our country stands for, after all — our libraries are there to offer us the informed rewards that will not only give value to our sense of sympathetic connection, but will also help us value every life around us.
It wasn’t an accident that before he helped write the Declaration of Independence, Benjamin Franklin began the country’s first public library, knowing that an informed citizenry was essential to the nation’s beginnings. The freedom of speech and liberty of expression that the country was founded upon still finds its roots in public libraries, a government institution that exists as an instrument of good for all. Within its doors, much of the best a community has to offer — knowledge and connection and culture — is offered to everyone.
No one’s life is evicted.
I’m ending my term on the Burlingame Library Board and now is a good time to share what an honor it’s been to serve one of the finest democratic institutions in America.
My friends and I certainly had our heroes in the 1960s and, for me, a public library — its contents, its wealth of possibilities — is a hero of our modern life. A role model — along with the folks who work there and the local citizens who give their time and financial support — that provides unstinting service to this country we call home. And whose mission stands for this truth: that we are a multiplicity of experiences and that each one of us matters.
Libraries are cathedrals of knowledge, built to outlast us, helping to carry our country — and what’s most decent about us — into the future.
And like that era decades ago — a time I was lucky enough to encounter — libraries have bestowed upon me a new way of looking at the world. They stand as an inspiration and a challenge. A challenge to all that divides us, an inspiration to all who will come after us — and an essential gift that we, in this time, are beholden to bestow.
Mike Nagler is a member of the Burlingame Library Board of Trustees.
